Burnley vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Burnley’s long odds of escaping the relegation zone almost require a home win over Brentford at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 11am ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

The Clarets were denied a valuable three points when they blew a 2-0 lead at West Ham at the weekend, and need to take three points from matches against fellow bottom-half sides. Burnley are 10 points back of 17th place, but could soon be closer if Everton and Nottingham Forest encounter points deductions.

WATCH BURNLEY vs BRENTFORD LIVE

Brentford is one of those sides this season, the Bees not safe themselves thanks in large part to an injury-ravaged season that also saw star striker Ivan Toney miss half of the season while suspended for gambling.

The Bees are 15th but their five-point advantage over 18th-place Luton is even less comfortable than it looks given the match-in-hand held by the Hatters as of post time (to be played Wednesday against Bournemouth).

How to watch vs live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream online: Premier League on Peacock

Burnley focus, team news

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Lyle Foster (undisclosed), Aaron Ramsey (knee)

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Norgaard (other), Sergio Reguilon (thigh)