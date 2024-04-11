 Skip navigation
Burnley vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 11, 2024 05:23 AM

Burnley have officially entered the last chance saloon and they simply have to win at home against Brighton to have any chance of staying in the Premier League.

WATCH BURNLEY vs BRIGHTON LIVE

Vincent Kompany’s side have played better than their points tally suggests but that doesn’t help them as they’re six points from safety with six games to go. They can still stay up but their 1-0 defeat at Everton last weekend was a huge blow as the Clarets once again played well but couldn’t make it count. This home game against an out of sorts Brighton and then a trip to Sheffield United next weekend is essentially what the season comes down to for Burnley. Win these next two games and they have a chance of survival.

Brighton are struggling for confidence as they played some nice stuff but lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal as the Seagulls’ season is in severe danger of fizzling out. With the future of manager Roberto De Zerbi uncertain as big clubs continue to circle for his services, Brighton appear to already be thinking about next season. But a win at Burnley this weekend could spark a late-season push for European qualification as they are one of a whole host of teams who can still finish as high as sixth.

How to watch Burnley vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (April 13)
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Burnley focus, team news

The Clarets look better defensively although Muric made a huge error against Everton last time out. Cullen and Berge have been solid in midfield and now it’s all about getting chances to Fofana, Larsen, Odobert and Foster in attack.

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee), Dara O’Shea (suspended), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed), Han-Noah Massengo (ankle)

Brighton focus, team news

The Seagulls will likely start Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati to try and spark their attack into life as they played well between the boxes against Arsenal but just couldn’t find a finishing touch. RDZ has to mix things up to try and get his side going again as they’ve won just one of their last seven.

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Adam Webster (muscle)