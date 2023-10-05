Burnley vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea looks to put together a winning streak when the Blues visit Turf Moor to face a Burnley team also coming off a win (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium ).

The Blues put in a couple of goals and shut out Fulham on Monday, collecting a controlling win to give Mauricio Pochettino and his believers hope that the Chelsea’s turned a corner when it comes to turning promising performances into point production.

A win Saturday could see the Blues top-half with a reasonable sight of their usual places going into the international break.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

As for the hosts, Burnley popped in a pair of goals to beat Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday in a rescheduled Week 2 match.

The Clarets are still bottom three, the lowest of three teams on four points, but a win would propel them into the muddled middle.

Vincent Kompany finally has a Premier League win under his belt, but a result against Chelsea would really have Turf Moor believing it’s backing a team with multiple top-flight seasons in view (again).

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET (Saturday, Oct. 7)

TV: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Burnley

The Clarets got Lyle Foster back from suspension and he promptly delivered a goal against Luton Town. The Clarets could really be in business if Vincent Kompany can help Luca Koleosho put some goal contributions on the board.

OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscular), Nathan Redmond (undisclosed), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Manuel Benson (ankle), Michael Obafemi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Ramsey (knock).

Focus on Chelsea

The Blues should feel good about their win over Fulham and will expect something similar on Saturday. The team is getting a bit healthier and returns for Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Benoit Badiashile would only help Mauricio Pochettino grow his Chelsea project.

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Malo Gusto (suspension), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed)| QUESTIONABLE: Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), Armando Broja (other), Moises Caicedo (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (thigh), Reece James (hamstring)