Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suing school for $130M for wrongful termination
2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon
Ryder Cup 2023
Grandstand at Marco Simone engulfed in flames days after Ryder Cup

Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
Berry's fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_tomwaddleandmarcsilvermaninterview_231005.jpg
Bears' desperation level is a 100 out of 10
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_231005.jpg
Eisen picks Purdy as 49ers' MVP

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suing school for $130M for wrongful termination
2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon
Ryder Cup 2023
Grandstand at Marco Simone engulfed in flames days after Ryder Cup

Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_tomwaddleandmarcsilvermaninterview_231005.jpg
Bears’ desperation level is a 100 out of 10
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_231005.jpg
Eisen picks Purdy as 49ers’ MVP

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Burnley vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published October 5, 2023 03:26 PM

Chelsea looks to put together a winning streak when the Blues visit Turf Moor to face a Burnley team also coming off a win (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Blues put in a couple of goals and shut out Fulham on Monday, collecting a controlling win to give Mauricio Pochettino and his believers hope that the Chelsea’s turned a corner when it comes to turning promising performances into point production.

A win Saturday could see the Blues top-half with a reasonable sight of their usual places going into the international break.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

As for the hosts, Burnley popped in a pair of goals to beat Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday in a rescheduled Week 2 match.

The Clarets are still bottom three, the lowest of three teams on four points, but a win would propel them into the muddled middle.

Vincent Kompany finally has a Premier League win under his belt, but a result against Chelsea would really have Turf Moor believing it’s backing a team with multiple top-flight seasons in view (again).

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET (Saturday, Oct. 7)
TV: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Burnley

The Clarets got Lyle Foster back from suspension and he promptly delivered a goal against Luton Town. The Clarets could really be in business if Vincent Kompany can help Luca Koleosho put some goal contributions on the board.

OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscular), Nathan Redmond (undisclosed), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Manuel Benson (ankle), Michael Obafemi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Ramsey (knock).

Focus on Chelsea

The Blues should feel good about their win over Fulham and will expect something similar on Saturday. The team is getting a bit healthier and returns for Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Benoit Badiashile would only help Mauricio Pochettino grow his Chelsea project.

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Malo Gusto (suspension), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed)| QUESTIONABLE: Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), Armando Broja (other), Moises Caicedo (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (thigh), Reece James (hamstring)