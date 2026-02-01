Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will likely be in rare form after Spurs came back from 2-0 to draw his visitors via a controversial goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

City led 2-0 through Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo and the game looked set to be a comfortable stroll to three points.

But Dominic Solanke scored twice to restore level terms, and the first goal was anything but straight-forward.

The center forward appeared to kick through the calf of Marc Guehi to force the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma, and broadcast later reported that the only review was for offside in the buildup.

Spurs seized control of the game and that point and looked like the only team set to score for a solid 15 minutes in North London.

Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City boss speaks after blown 2-0 lead, controversial Spurs goal

“Good game. After the goal they conceded we had to struggle 10, 15, 20 minutes. In general it was a really good performance, unfortunately we could not win.”

“The game plan was try to play, score goals, and not concede.”

“They put in more direct balls, they found the goal, and after that the momentum that always happens in the Premier League happened. It was not a big, big issue.”

After being pushed to talk about Solanke’s goal: “No nothing. ... That’s all ... Of course not, come on. It happened once again. What can I say. Marc has the ball and gets kicked from behind and it’s a goal. What can I say? What more?”