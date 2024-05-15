 Skip navigation
Top News

GNkEnN2XUAALcym.jpeg
NCAA men’s regionals: High drama as top seed, four No. 2 seeds fail to advance
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Knicks fan Scott McLaughlin backs up the smack by posting fastest speed in Indianapolis 500 practice
Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She’s in the Italian Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_valhallafinishesfeature_240515.jpg
Revisiting Valhalla’s most memorable finishes
nbc_golf_lf_xandercallaway_240515.jpg
Schauffele, Mendoza look ahead to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_toddwithbryson_240515.jpg
DeChambeau: I can play ‘really well’ at Valhalla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chivas vs America, live! How to watch Liga MX Clausura 2024 semifinals en Espanol, stream link, TV

  
Published May 15, 2024 05:00 PM

Two of the biggest clubs in North America meet in a huge match on Wednesday, as Chivas de Guadalajara tangles with Club America in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura semifinals at 10pm ET on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

STREAM CHIVAS VS AMERICA LIVE

The winner over two legs will meet the winner of Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the final, with the first leg on May 23 and the second leg on May 26.

Club America needed penalties to get past Pachuca following 1-1 quarterfinal first and second legs. Guadalajara beat Toluca 1-0 over wo legs.

Fútbol Estelar Chivas Extra airs live at 9 pm ET before the match and Midnight after the match on Universo and Peacock. Telemundo’s award-winning commentary team will lead coverage from Guadalajara with Emmy Award-winning sports journalist Miguel Gurwitz and Zona Mixta anchor Veronica Rodriguez as hosts.

Experienced Spanish-language commentator Jorge Calvo will provide play-by-play narration, while former Mexico National Team and Chivas player Manuel Sol offers in-depth analysis.

Follow all the action as it happens and join the conversation on @TelemundoDeportes Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok, using #ChivasEnTelemundo and #TelemundoDeportes.