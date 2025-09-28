 Skip navigation
Texas Rangers v. Cleveland Guardians
2025 MLB Playoffs: Who has clinched, full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 27 Alabama at Georgia
Inside the AP Poll: Reconsidering a resurgent Alabama after its win over Georgia
Syndication: Arizona Republic
With WNBA officiating under scrutiny, what does it take to become referee in league?

nbc_golf_camyoungwinningputt_250928.jpg
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
jt_copy.jpg
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
nbc_sbk_njrace2_250928.jpg
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas Rangers v. Cleveland Guardians
2025 MLB Playoffs: Who has clinched, full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 27 Alabama at Georgia
Inside the AP Poll: Reconsidering a resurgent Alabama after its win over Georgia
Syndication: Arizona Republic
With WNBA officiating under scrutiny, what does it take to become referee in league?

nbc_golf_camyoungwinningputt_250928.jpg
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
jt_copy.jpg
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
nbc_sbk_njrace2_250928.jpg
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Christian Pulisic’s red-hot start continues with assist, Serie A-best 4th goal for AC Milan vs Napoli (video)

  
Published September 28, 2025 03:23 PM

Christian Pulisic is, so far, the most prolific player in Serie A this early season, and he illustrated that further with a brilliant assist and later a goal in a title-tilt with holders Napoli on Sunday.

All this after boss Max Allegri said before the game that the USMNT star was “wasn’t in great shape, but he was alright in this morning’s warm-up, so he will start.”

MORE — Serie A table, leading scorers | USMNT upcoming schedule

Pulisic flew out of the gates with third-minute brilliance at the San Siro, flicking the ball on a turn past Giovanni Di Lorenzo in his own half.

The USMNT star then knew he’d have the beating of the 32-year-old Napoli veteran and tore down the left flank in a lung-busting run to touch into the box despite the best efforts of a sliding Di Lorenzo.

Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret had to respect Pulisic’s chance to shoot near post, and the American knew he had a lane to slide a pass through the box. That’s where Alexis Saelemaekers was to put Milan ahead 1-0.

Christian Pulisic adds goal for AC Milan versus Napoli (video)

Pulisic turned 27 this month but shows no signs of slowing down. He entered the week tied atop the Serie A goals leaderboard with Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram.

Then he passed him in the 31st minute to double Milan’s home lead, reading the final third like a book to slot home through traffic.

Pulisic has added two goals in two Coppa Italia matches, giving him six goals and two assists in all comps this young season.