Serie A 2025-26 season — Schedule, leading scorers, table, USMNT players

A league once in the firm grip of a black-and-white dynasty has become more open, but the blue bloods still dominate Serie A.

With four different winners over the last six seasons, Italy’s top division has been a lot more fun for neutrals in that period. Actually, it’s been more fun for everyone but Juventus.

This season, it’ll be Napoli trying to repeat as champions and form a mini-dynasty of its own after winning twice in the last three years. Plenty will chase Antonio Conte’s team, with American stars and star imports from Canada (Jonathan David) and Mexico (Santiago Gimenez) giving chase.

Below is everything you need to prepare for the 2025-26 Serie A season.

When does the 2025-26 Serie A season begin?

The Serie A season begins August 23, 2025 and runs through May 24, 2026.

Who will win the 2025-26 scudetto?

Napoli have won two of the last three scudetti as Serie A’s top team, but there’s no longer a black-and-white chokehold on the shield winners.

Both Milan teams and Napoli have won since Juventus’ last title, as The Old Lady saw its nine-year run atop Serie A end when Inter Milan claimed the 2020-21 scudetto.

The oddsmakers have Napoli and Inter Milan as the most likely to win it all this season, but Juventus and AC Milan are in the fight and not long shots at all. Even AS Roma isn’t far off the favorites.

Who were relegated and promoted last season?

Empoli, Venezia, and Monza were relegated after the 2024-25 season.

Their places will be taken by familiar name Sassuolo as well as Pisa and Cremonese.

What have been the big Serie A transfers this summer?

AC Milan sold Tijjani Reijnders to Man City and Theo Hernandez to Saudi Arabia, bringing in Torino’s Samuele Ricci and Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan on permanent transfers, also adding Luka Modric on a free transfer.

Napoli have been active in plotting their title defense, adding PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang and Bologna center back Sam Beukema for decent fees in addition to signing Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer. Victor Osimhen was sold to Galatasaray for big money.

Inter brought in Luis Henrique from Marseille and center forward Ange-Yoan Bonny from Parma.

Atalanta sold Mateo Retegui to Saudi Arabia for huge money and spread the proceeds around the world including a move for Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Juve signed Jonathan David on a free transfer, and are bringing back Francisco Conceicao on a permanent deal. They also again raided Fiorentina for a forward. This time it’s Nico Gonzalez.

Roma sold Enzo Le Fee to Sunderland and brought in Flamengo’s Wesley and Lens’ Neil El Aynaoui, also signing Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton. Como continued to build with moves for Man City’s Maximo Perrone and Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn.

Another big-money deal? Bologna sold Dan Ndoye to Nottingham Forest.

What’s the latest for Christian Pulisic and other USMNT players in Serie A?

There are still four Americans in Serie A, and all are with the blue bloods.

Christian Pulisic remains one of, if not the top player at AC Milan, where he’s joined by midfielder Yunus Musah.

There’s been plenty of talk that Timothy Weah could leave Juventus for Marseille, but at the moment he’s still on the books at The Old Lady along with Weston McKennie.

Serie A goals leaders — Who will win the Capocannoniere?

Inter Milan and Argentina star Lautaro Martinez is the favorite to score the most goals in Serie A.

The identity of the Capocannoniere — “head gunner” — could also be newcomer Jonathan David of Juventus, while Marcus Thuram, Moise Keane, Romelu Lukaku, and Dusan Vlahovic see their names high up the odds table.

Mexico’s Santiago Gimenez and Roma’s Artem Dovbyk are among the dark horses.

Serie A table - Standings for the 2025-26 season