Serie A winners — Who has won the most scudetti in Italy as top-flight champions?

How long can Turin remain the capital of football in Serie A, as Juventus and Torino have combined to claim 43 top-flight titles in Italy with Milan now in the role of chasers?

Those two cities have combined for 82 of the 120 top-flight wins in Italy, as Juventus and Torino pace Inter and AC Milan by four.

Calcio has a colorful history in Italy, and following Serie A means chaos on a season-to-season basis.

Here are the title winners from 1898 up to present, as Italian teams vow to win the scudetto — a shield with the colors of the Italian flag that is sewn onto the champions’ jerseys for the following seasons.

Who has won the most scudetti?

Only 16 clubs have won Italy’s top flight, headlined by Juventus as “The Old Lady” has won 36 times.

That’s 16 more than second-place Inter Milan’s 20, who have one more than AC Milan’s 19.

Genoa are next with nine, with Torino, Bologna, and Pro Vercelli all on seven. No other club has more than three.

Pre-Serie A winners — Italian football winners from 1898-1928

1898: Genoa

1899: Genoa

1900: Genoa

1901: AC Milan

1902: Genoa

1903: Genoa

1904: Genoa

1905: Juventus

1906: AC Milan

1907: AC Milan

1908: Pro Vercelli

1909: Pro Vercelli

1909-10: Inter Milan

1910-11: Pro Vercelli

1911-12: Pro Vercelli

1912-13: Pro Vercelli

1913-14: Casale

1914-15: Genoa

1915-19: No winner due to World War I

1919-20: Inter Milan

1920-21: Pro Vercelli

1921-22: Novese (FIGC) and Pro Vercelli (CCI)

1922-23: Genoa

1923-24: Genoa

1924-25: Bologna

1925-26: Juventus

1926-27: Not awarded

1927-28: Torino

1928-29: Bologna

Serie A winners — Every scudetto winner in Italy since 1929

1929-30: Ambrosiana-Inter

1930-31: Juventus

1931-32: Juventus

1932-33: Juventus

1933-34: Juventus

1934-35: Juventus

1935-36: Bologna

1936-37: Bologna

1937-38: Ambrosiana-Inter

1938-39: Bologna

1939-40: Ambrosiana-Inter

1940-41: Bologna

1941-42: Roma

1942-43: Torino

1944-1945; No seasons due to World War II

1945-46: Torino

1946-47: Torino

1947-48: Torino

1948-49: Torino

1949-50: Juventus

1950-51: AC Milan

1951-52: Juventus

1952-53: Inter Milan

1953-54: Inter Milan

1954-55: AC Milan

1955-56: Fiorentina

1956-57: AC Milan

1957-58: Juventus

1958-59: AC Milan

1959-60: Juventus

1960-61: Juventus

1961-62: AC Milan

1962-63: Inter Milan

1963-64: Bologna

1964-65: Inter Milan

1965-66: Inter Milan

1966-67: Juventus

1967-68: AC Milan

1968-69: Fiorentina

1969-70: Cagliari

1970-71: Inter Milan

1971-72: Juventus

1972-73: Juventus

1973-74: Lazio

1974-75: Juventus

1975-76: Torino

1976-77: Juventus

1977-78: Juventus

1978-79: AC Milan

1979-80: Inter Milan

1980-81: Juventus

1981-82: Juventus

1982-83: Roma

1983-84: Juventus

1984-85: Hellas Verona

1985-86: Juventus

1986-87: Napoli

1987-88: AC Milan

1988-89: Inter Milan

1989-90: Napoli

1990-91: Sampdoria

1991-92: AC Milan

1992-93: AC Milan

1993-94: AC Milan

1994-95: Juventus

1995-96: AC Milan

1996-97: Juventus

1997-98: Juventus

1998-99: AC Milan

1999-2000: Lazio

2000-01: Roma

2001-02: Juventus

2002-03: Juventus

2003-04: AC Milan

2004-05: stripped from Juventus after Calciopoli scandal

2005-06: Inter Milan

2006-07: Inter Milan

2007-08: Inter Milan

2008-09: Inter Milan

2009-10: Inter Milan

2010-11: AC Milan

2011-12: Juventus

2012-13: Juventus

2013-14: Juventus

2014-15: Juventus

2015-16: Juventus

2016-17: Juventus

2017-18: Juventus

2018-19: Juventus

2019-20: Juventus

2020-21: Inter Milan

2021-22: AC Milan

2022-23: Napoli

2023-24: Inter Milan