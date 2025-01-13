Serie A winners — Who has won the most scudetti in Italy as top-flight champions?
How long can Turin remain the capital of football in Serie A, as Juventus and Torino have combined to claim 43 top-flight titles in Italy with Milan now in the role of chasers?
Those two cities have combined for 82 of the 120 top-flight wins in Italy, as Juventus and Torino pace Inter and AC Milan by four.
Calcio has a colorful history in Italy, and following Serie A means chaos on a season-to-season basis.
Here are the title winners from 1898 up to present, as Italian teams vow to win the scudetto — a shield with the colors of the Italian flag that is sewn onto the champions’ jerseys for the following seasons.
Who has won the most scudetti?
Only 16 clubs have won Italy’s top flight, headlined by Juventus as “The Old Lady” has won 36 times.
That’s 16 more than second-place Inter Milan’s 20, who have one more than AC Milan’s 19.
Genoa are next with nine, with Torino, Bologna, and Pro Vercelli all on seven. No other club has more than three.
Pre-Serie A winners — Italian football winners from 1898-1928
1898: Genoa
1899: Genoa
1900: Genoa
1901: AC Milan
1902: Genoa
1903: Genoa
1904: Genoa
1905: Juventus
1906: AC Milan
1907: AC Milan
1908: Pro Vercelli
1909: Pro Vercelli
1909-10: Inter Milan
1910-11: Pro Vercelli
1911-12: Pro Vercelli
1912-13: Pro Vercelli
1913-14: Casale
1914-15: Genoa
1915-19: No winner due to World War I
1919-20: Inter Milan
1920-21: Pro Vercelli
1921-22: Novese (FIGC) and Pro Vercelli (CCI)
1922-23: Genoa
1923-24: Genoa
1924-25: Bologna
1925-26: Juventus
1926-27: Not awarded
1927-28: Torino
1928-29: Bologna
Serie A winners — Every scudetto winner in Italy since 1929
1929-30: Ambrosiana-Inter
1930-31: Juventus
1931-32: Juventus
1932-33: Juventus
1933-34: Juventus
1934-35: Juventus
1935-36: Bologna
1936-37: Bologna
1937-38: Ambrosiana-Inter
1938-39: Bologna
1939-40: Ambrosiana-Inter
1940-41: Bologna
1941-42: Roma
1942-43: Torino
1944-1945; No seasons due to World War II
1945-46: Torino
1946-47: Torino
1947-48: Torino
1948-49: Torino
1949-50: Juventus
1950-51: AC Milan
1951-52: Juventus
1952-53: Inter Milan
1953-54: Inter Milan
1954-55: AC Milan
1955-56: Fiorentina
1956-57: AC Milan
1957-58: Juventus
1958-59: AC Milan
1959-60: Juventus
1960-61: Juventus
1961-62: AC Milan
1962-63: Inter Milan
1963-64: Bologna
1964-65: Inter Milan
1965-66: Inter Milan
1966-67: Juventus
1967-68: AC Milan
1968-69: Fiorentina
1969-70: Cagliari
1970-71: Inter Milan
1971-72: Juventus
1972-73: Juventus
1973-74: Lazio
1974-75: Juventus
1975-76: Torino
1976-77: Juventus
1977-78: Juventus
1978-79: AC Milan
1979-80: Inter Milan
1980-81: Juventus
1981-82: Juventus
1982-83: Roma
1983-84: Juventus
1984-85: Hellas Verona
1985-86: Juventus
1986-87: Napoli
1987-88: AC Milan
1988-89: Inter Milan
1989-90: Napoli
1990-91: Sampdoria
1991-92: AC Milan
1992-93: AC Milan
1993-94: AC Milan
1994-95: Juventus
1995-96: AC Milan
1996-97: Juventus
1997-98: Juventus
1998-99: AC Milan
1999-2000: Lazio
2000-01: Roma
2001-02: Juventus
2002-03: Juventus
2003-04: AC Milan
2004-05: stripped from Juventus after Calciopoli scandal
2005-06: Inter Milan
2006-07: Inter Milan
2007-08: Inter Milan
2008-09: Inter Milan
2009-10: Inter Milan
2010-11: AC Milan
2011-12: Juventus
2012-13: Juventus
2013-14: Juventus
2014-15: Juventus
2015-16: Juventus
2016-17: Juventus
2017-18: Juventus
2018-19: Juventus
2019-20: Juventus
2020-21: Inter Milan
2021-22: AC Milan
2022-23: Napoli
2023-24: Inter Milan