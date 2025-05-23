 Skip navigation
Napoli win Serie A as Scott McTominay’s sensational goal helps Antonio Conte makes scudetto history (video)

  
Published May 23, 2025 04:48 PM

There was a Premier League flavor to Napoli’s scudetto-clinching 2-0 win over Cagliari on Friday, as Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku scored to give the Neapolitans a second Serie A title in three seasons.

The ex-Manchester United men were joined on the field by Chelsea export Billy Gilmour, ex-Fulham man Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and eventually former Bournemouth leader Philip Billing as Napoli finished their domestic campaign with 82 points.

MORE — List of all-time Serie A winners

That’s one more than last season’s champions Inter Milan, who also won Friday. Inter now turn their attention to the upcoming UEFA Champions League Final versus Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.

Serie A’s first- and second-place teams closed their domestic seasons on Friday, with two more matches planned for Saturday and the remaining six held at 2:45pm ET Sunday.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has now led three teams to scudetti after winning times with Juventus and once with Inter. He’s also coached Bari to a Serie B crown and Chelsea to a Premier League Trophy.

Conte is the first to win scudetti with three teams and his five Serie A crowns tie Fabio Capello and Marcello Lippi for third-most all-time. Max Allegri (six) and Giovanni Trapattoni (seven) lead the way.

