Napoli win Serie A as Scott McTominay’s sensational goal helps Antonio Conte makes scudetto history (video)

There was a Premier League flavor to Napoli’s scudetto-clinching 2-0 win over Cagliari on Friday, as Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku scored to give the Neapolitans a second Serie A title in three seasons.

The ex-Manchester United men were joined on the field by Chelsea export Billy Gilmour, ex-Fulham man Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and eventually former Bournemouth leader Philip Billing as Napoli finished their domestic campaign with 82 points.

That’s one more than last season’s champions Inter Milan, who also won Friday. Inter now turn their attention to the upcoming UEFA Champions League Final versus Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.

Serie A’s first- and second-place teams closed their domestic seasons on Friday, with two more matches planned for Saturday and the remaining six held at 2:45pm ET Sunday.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has now led three teams to scudetti after winning times with Juventus and once with Inter. He’s also coached Bari to a Serie B crown and Chelsea to a Premier League Trophy.

Conte is the first to win scudetti with three teams and his five Serie A crowns tie Fabio Capello and Marcello Lippi for third-most all-time. Max Allegri (six) and Giovanni Trapattoni (seven) lead the way.

Scott McTominay scores incredible side volley goal