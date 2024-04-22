 Skip navigation
Inter Milan get second star, seal 20th scudetto by winning Derby della Madonnina

  
Published April 22, 2024 04:47 PM

Inter Milan have beaten AC Milan to their second star, claiming a 20th scudetto as champions of Serie A by defeating their Derby della Madonnina rivals 2-1 on Monday at the San Siro.

It’s Inter’s second title in four seasons, taking it back from Napoli after AC Milan won their 19th scudetto in 2020-21.

Francesco Acerbi scored in the 19th minute and Marcus Thuram after halftime, as Inter were superior in the first 45.

[ MORE: Premier League power rankings ]

Milan took control as it chased a two-goal deficit that decreased to one when Fikayo Tomori struck in the 80th minute, but the only remaining fireworks were twin red cards to Milan’s Theo Hernandez and Inter’s Denzel Dumfries in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

It’s a second scudetto for Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, who won Serie A with Lazio in 1999-2000. He’s also led Lazio and Inter to a combined three Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups, finishing runner-up to Manchester City in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

The win gives Inter a 17-point advantage over second-place AC Milan with five games left on the domestic docket.

Juventus has the most scudetti in history with 36.

Who has won the most scudetti in Italy?

  1. Juventus — 36
  2. Inter Milan — 20
  3. AC Milan — 19
  4. Genoa — 9
  5. Torino — 7
  6. Bologna — 7
  7. Pro Vercelli — 7
  8. AS Roma — 3
  9. Napoli — 3
  10. Lazio — 2
  11. Fiorentina — 2
  12. Casale — 1
  13. Novese — 1
  14. Cagliari — 1
  15. Hellas Verona — 1
  16. Sampdoria — 1

