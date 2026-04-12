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Williams blasts Forest level with Aston Villa

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Cristian Romero injury news: Latest update as Spurs captain leaves Sunderland game in tears

  
Published April 12, 2026 10:37 AM

Tottenham Hotspur went 1-0 down at Sunderland in the second half of a must-win game and moments later they lost their captain Cristian Romero to injury.

When it rains, it pours.

MORESunderland vs Spurs

Romero was pushed by Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey as he shielded the ball back to back-up goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

That led to Romero colliding with Kinsky and he stayed down and received lengthy treatment.

Kinsky suffered a head injury and had a cut cleaned up and bandaged after the collision with Romero, but the Spurs captain and Argentina center back couldn’t carry on. Kevin Danso replaced Romero and as Romero walked off the pitch he was in tears.

Losing Romero for any length of time would be a huge blow for Spurs in their quest to stay in the Premier League, as they sit in the relegation zone with six games to go and just over a month of the campaign remaining.

We will provide the latest injury update on Cristian Romero from Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi from the Stadium of Light.

Romero also has the World Cup coming up with Argentina this summer, so they will be sweating on his fitness.