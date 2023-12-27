Crystal Palace vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Two reeling Premier League sides look to use each other to boost their ailing seasons when Crystal Palace hosts Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace is 1W-4D-7L since the calendar turned to October, the latest a 2-1 loss to Chelsea at midweek that leaves the Eagles just three points above the bottom three.

Part of that putrid run is an active eight-match winless run, and Brentford can’t really shake a stick at it.

The Bees have lost four-straight Premier League outings to the tune of a combined 9-3 score line. Brentford’s lost six-of-seven as injuries and poor play have them just a point ahead of the Eagles.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 30)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Crystal Palace, team news

Michael Olise has been very good for Palace, and the team has counter-attacking danger whenever he and Eberechi Eze are in the lineup. USMNT man Chris Richards has been decent in the center of the park, making several key interventions in the loss to Chelsea.

OUT: Odsonne Edouard (knee), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Sam Johnstone (calf), Joel Ward (hamstring), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)

Focus on Brentford, team news

The Bees need players back, especially Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney. For now, they’ll continue to lean on Yoane Wissa to produce goals.

OUT: Ben Mee (suspension), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Ivan Toney (suspension), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kristofer Ajer (foot), Frank Onyeka (suspension), Josh Dasilva (hamstring)