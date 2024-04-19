Crystal Palace vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship winners: Year-by-year look at every champion
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: Date, location, time, TV channels, first-round order, and more
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
How to watch Notre Dame Blue Gold Game 2024: TV and stream info, schedule, location, players to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_240419.jpg
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore
nbc_pft_nflreinstates5players_240419.jpg
NFL reinstates 5 players after gambling violations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship winners: Year-by-year look at every champion
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: Date, location, time, TV channels, first-round order, and more
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
How to watch Notre Dame Blue Gold Game 2024: TV and stream info, schedule, location, players to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_240419.jpg
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore
nbc_pft_nflreinstates5players_240419.jpg
NFL reinstates 5 players after gambling violations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Crystal Palace vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 19, 2024 06:05 AM

West Ham United’s European hopes rest solely on their table finish, and David Moyes and Co. have another London derby up next when they visit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live at 10am ET Sunday online via Premier League on Peacock).

The Irons fought well versus Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in the Europa League quarterfinals but could not overcome a first-leg deficit and now stare at eighth-place on the Premier League table, two points behind Newcastle and Manchester United.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs WEST HAM LIVE

Crystal Palace host West Ham, Newcastle, and Manchester United over the next four matchweeks, also meeting Fulham, Wolves, and Aston Villa. They’ll help shape the top-seven fight directly, and points will be at a premium should any relegation competitor go on a hot run.

The Eagles are well back of the European fight, their 33 points eight clear of the bottom three and their six matches left are more than four of the six teams below them.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal focus, team news

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are finally healthy together, which is tremendous news for the whole attack including Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, and others. Adam Wharton has been terrific in the midfield after adjusting to his new digs.

OUT: Chris Richards (knee), Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Odsonne Edouard (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)

West Ham focus, team news

Jarrod Bowen’s health will linger over West Ham’s fate, as the Irons sparkplug has been as key to their success as anyone perhaps even surpassing Lucas Paqueta. Injuries at the back and weariness from Thursday loom over their hopes for Sunday.

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), George Earthy (concussion) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (foot), Konstantinos Mavropanos (knock), Jarrod Bowen (lower back), Alphonse Areola (groin)