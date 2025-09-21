Europa League 2025-26 schedule: Premier League club schedules, results, scores, dates

The 2025-26 Europa League begins this week, as Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa bid to keep the UEFA Cup in the Premier League after Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to the silverware last season.

MORE — List of all-time Europa League/UEFA Cup winners

Unai Emery’s Villa qualified as the sixth-place team on the Premier League table last season, while Forest’s bid to win the Europa League is due to Crystal Palace’s demotion to the Conference League.

That means last season’s winning manager, Ange Postecoglou, has a chance to go back-to-back. What is his Nottingham Forest side’s path to the knockout phase? Who are on Villa’s fixture list? And when are the games and big dates for the entire season?

Read on for all you need to know about the 2025-26 Europa League.

When is the Europa League league phase and knockout phase? What dates are the Europa League games?

The Europa League league phase consists of eight matchdays from September 24 - January 29. The games are mostly on Wednesdays and Thursday.

The Europa League knockout phase begins February 19 and goes through the final on May 20, 2026 at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye.

When are the knockout phase draws and dates? When is the 2025-26 Europa League Final?

The knockout round playoff draw is January 30, with two-legged ties staged February 19 and 26.

The draws for the Round of 16 and paths to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be held on February 27, 2026.

As for game dates:

Playoff round: February 19 and 26

Round of 16: March 12 and 19

Quarterfinals: April 9 and 16

Semifinals: April 30 and May 7

Final: May 20, 2026 at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye

2025-26 UEFA Europa League: Next fixtures, latest scores

Matchday 1

Wednesday, September 24

Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz

PAOK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Malom vs Ludogorets Razgrad

Braga vs Feyenoord

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest

Freiburg vs Basel

Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahce

Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic

Nice vs AS Roma

Thursday, September 25

Go Ahead Eagles vs Steaua Bucuresti

Lille vs Brann

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen

Salzburg vs Porto

Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo

Utrecht vs Lyon

Rangers vs Genk

Aston Villa vs Bologna

Premier League clubs’ 2025-26 UEFA Europa League fixtures

Aston Villa

League phase

September 25 vs Bologna

October 2 at Feyenoord

October 23 at Go Ahead Eagles

November 6 vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

November 27 vs Young Boys

December 11 at Basel

January 22 at Fenerbahce

January 29 vs Red Bull Salzburg

Nottingham Forest

League phase

September 24 at Real Betis

October 2 vs Midtjylland

October 23 vs Porto

November 6 at Sturm Graz

November 27 vs Malmo

December 11 at Utrecht

January 22 at Braga

January 29 vs Ferencvaros