Europa League 2025-26 schedule: Premier League club schedules, results, scores, dates
The 2025-26 Europa League begins this week, as Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa bid to keep the UEFA Cup in the Premier League after Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to the silverware last season.
MORE — List of all-time Europa League/UEFA Cup winners
Unai Emery’s Villa qualified as the sixth-place team on the Premier League table last season, while Forest’s bid to win the Europa League is due to Crystal Palace’s demotion to the Conference League.
That means last season’s winning manager, Ange Postecoglou, has a chance to go back-to-back. What is his Nottingham Forest side’s path to the knockout phase? Who are on Villa’s fixture list? And when are the games and big dates for the entire season?
Read on for all you need to know about the 2025-26 Europa League.
When is the Europa League league phase and knockout phase? What dates are the Europa League games?
The Europa League league phase consists of eight matchdays from September 24 - January 29. The games are mostly on Wednesdays and Thursday.
The Europa League knockout phase begins February 19 and goes through the final on May 20, 2026 at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye.
When are the knockout phase draws and dates? When is the 2025-26 Europa League Final?
The knockout round playoff draw is January 30, with two-legged ties staged February 19 and 26.
The draws for the Round of 16 and paths to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be held on February 27, 2026.
As for game dates:
Playoff round: February 19 and 26
Round of 16: March 12 and 19
Quarterfinals: April 9 and 16
Semifinals: April 30 and May 7
Final: May 20, 2026 at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye
2025-26 UEFA Europa League: Next fixtures, latest scores
Matchday 1
Wednesday, September 24
Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz
PAOK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Malom vs Ludogorets Razgrad
Braga vs Feyenoord
Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest
Freiburg vs Basel
Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahce
Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic
Nice vs AS Roma
Thursday, September 25
Go Ahead Eagles vs Steaua Bucuresti
Lille vs Brann
Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen
Salzburg vs Porto
Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo
Utrecht vs Lyon
Rangers vs Genk
Aston Villa vs Bologna
Premier League clubs’ 2025-26 UEFA Europa League fixtures
Aston Villa
League phase
September 25 vs Bologna
October 2 at Feyenoord
October 23 at Go Ahead Eagles
November 6 vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
November 27 vs Young Boys
December 11 at Basel
January 22 at Fenerbahce
January 29 vs Red Bull Salzburg
Nottingham Forest
League phase
September 24 at Real Betis
October 2 vs Midtjylland
October 23 vs Porto
November 6 at Sturm Graz
November 27 vs Malmo
December 11 at Utrecht
January 22 at Braga
January 29 vs Ferencvaros