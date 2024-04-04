 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Martinsville
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
Saves and Steals: Foley emerges in Detroit

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemop_240403.jpg
Is Edey the clear men’s MOP bet?
nbc_roto_btewfinal4_240403.jpg
Evaluating women’s Final Four best bets
nbc_roto_btediggstrade_240403.jpg
Diggs trade has ‘big time’ impact on AFC market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Martinsville
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
Saves and Steals: Foley emerges in Detroit

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemop_240403.jpg
Is Edey the clear men’s MOP bet?
nbc_roto_btewfinal4_240403.jpg
Evaluating women’s Final Four best bets
nbc_roto_btediggstrade_240403.jpg
Diggs trade has ‘big time’ impact on AFC market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Everton vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 4, 2024 07:09 AM

A huge relegation clash takes place at Goodison Park on Saturday as plenty of familiar faces meet when Everton host Burnley.

WATCH EVERTON v BURNLEY LIVE

Sean Dyche’s Everton haven’t won in 13-straight Premier League games, the second longest winless league run in club history. But they’re still four points above the relegation zone and their battling 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Tuesday owed much to Jordan Pickford’s brilliance in goal. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s long goal drought is over and there is optimism that the Toffees can kick on over the next few weeks to pull further clear of the drop zone as a potential second points deduction of the season looms large.

Burnley have taken six points from their last four games and they should have won at home against Wolves on Tuesday but drew 1-1. Vincent Kompany’s side know this game at Everton is must-win if they want to stay up as they’re now six points from safety with seven games to go. They’re giving it everything they have but it pretty much comes down to winning this game for the Clarets as they aim to keep their hopes of staying in the Premier League alive.

How to watch Everton vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (April 6)
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Everton focus, team news

This is a very settled Everton side and the main selection dilemma is who to start up top: Calvert-Lewin or Beto? The former jumped off the bench and scored an 89th minute penalty kick to grab a point at Newcastle and could get the nod on Saturday.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin) Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Arnaut Danjuma (ankle)

Burnley focus, team news

David Datro Fofana gives Burnley a wonderful focal point up top and they are creating chances and causing opponents problems in each and every game. They’re now in ‘we’ve got nothing to lose’ mode so expect Kompany to go with a very attacking lineup for this one.

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed)