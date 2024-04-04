Everton vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

A huge relegation clash takes place at Goodison Park on Saturday as plenty of familiar faces meet when Everton host Burnley.

WATCH EVERTON v BURNLEY LIVE

Sean Dyche’s Everton haven’t won in 13-straight Premier League games, the second longest winless league run in club history. But they’re still four points above the relegation zone and their battling 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Tuesday owed much to Jordan Pickford’s brilliance in goal. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s long goal drought is over and there is optimism that the Toffees can kick on over the next few weeks to pull further clear of the drop zone as a potential second points deduction of the season looms large.

Burnley have taken six points from their last four games and they should have won at home against Wolves on Tuesday but drew 1-1. Vincent Kompany’s side know this game at Everton is must-win if they want to stay up as they’re now six points from safety with seven games to go. They’re giving it everything they have but it pretty much comes down to winning this game for the Clarets as they aim to keep their hopes of staying in the Premier League alive.

How to watch Everton vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (April 6)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Everton focus, team news

This is a very settled Everton side and the main selection dilemma is who to start up top: Calvert-Lewin or Beto? The former jumped off the bench and scored an 89th minute penalty kick to grab a point at Newcastle and could get the nod on Saturday.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin) Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Arnaut Danjuma (ankle)

Burnley focus, team news

David Datro Fofana gives Burnley a wonderful focal point up top and they are creating chances and causing opponents problems in each and every game. They’re now in ‘we’ve got nothing to lose’ mode so expect Kompany to go with a very attacking lineup for this one.

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed)