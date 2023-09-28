Everton vs Luton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Everton seek its first three-match winning streak across all competitions since September 2021 when it hosts bottom-three new boys Luton Town at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Toffees beat Brentford in Premier League play last weekend and sent Aston Villa out of the League Cup at midweek, and are 90 minutes away from taking three from three for the first time since Rafa Benitez beat Huddersfield Town, Brighton, and Burnley a little over two years ago.

Luton Town got its first Premier League point last time out, a 1-1 draw versus 10-man Wolves, but a much-changed Hatters did little right in getting bounced from the League Cup by Exeter City at midweek.

Can Carlton Morris help Luton solve Everton’s back line for a surprise point on the road? And will Tom Lockyer be fit to help the Hatters try to lock down Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Co.

How to watch Everton vs Luton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 30)

TV channel: Peacock

Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium

Focus on Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring goals is a welcome sight for Sean Dyche, as the Toffees center forward scored the last goal in the 3-1 win over Brentford as well as the decisive marker versus Villa. Abdoulaye Doucoure has been at his career-best under Dyche, while the Toffees are getting the best out of ex-Burnley star James Tarkowski as well.

OUT: Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele Alli (groin), Andre Gomes (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Vitalii Mykolenko (knock)

Focus on Luton Town

The Hatters go as Carlton Morris goes, and that’s been true for two seasons. The 27-year-old forward has two goals and an assist in his first Premier League campaign, a year after bagging 20 goals in the club’s promotion campaign. Luton boss Rob Edwards has injury concerns as he waits on Tom Lockyer and Ross Barkley. He still will be without Albert Sambi Lokonga.

OUT: Jordan Clark (undisclosed), Dan Potts (undisclosed), Gabriel Osho (knee), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (hamstring), Tom Lockyer (undisclosed)

