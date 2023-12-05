Everton vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Desperate and improved Everton hopes to spring an upset on home grounds when Newcastle United visits Goodison Park on Thursday (Watch live at 2:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Toffees sit in the bottom three following the Premier League’s 10-point deduction for breaking financial rules, and would sit 12th place on record alone.

WATCH EVERTON vs NEWCASTLE STREAM LIVE

Sean Dyche’s men got back in the win column at the weekend when Dwight McNeil’s goal pushed them past Nottingham Forest, and crave space outside the relegation zone.

They’ll hope Newcastle United is soon to run out of gas, as the Magpies have missing double-digit first team players. That didn’t stop Eddie Howe’s unit from beating Chelsea and Manchester United and drawing Paris Saint-Germain with the same XI and limited subs.

The Magpies know top-four footing can be theirs with continued wins, and soon — Aston Villa faces Man City this week. while Arsenal tangles with Villa and Newcastle goes to Spurs this weekend.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET (Thursday, Dec. 7)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream live on Peacock Premium

Focus on Everton, team news

OUT: Andre Gomes (calf), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (undisclosed), Amadou Onana (calf)

Focus on Newcastle, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Nick Pope (shoulder), Sven Botman (knee), Harvey Barnes (foot), Dan Burn (back), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles), Sean Longstaff (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (groin), Callum Wilson (thigh).