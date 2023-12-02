Everton back on winning track as Dwight McNeil lifts Toffees over slumping Forest

Dwight McNeil’s 67th-minute goal put Everton back in the win column and within sight of the safe places, as the Toffees began to put their points deduction behind them with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Everton had been playing very good football before the Premier League handed down a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, and now the Toffees are onto seven points. That’s two back of 17th-place Luton Town.

The Toffees were better for most of the match, but needed a couple of timely Jordan Pickford interventions on Anthony Elanga and Murillo to hold onto their lead.

Nottingham Forest failed to shut the doors on a leaky streak, adding this loss to consecutive 3-2 decisions to West Ham and Brighton. Manager Steve Cooper is in hot water though his men fought well on the day. The Tricky Trees remain in 15th place on 13 points, six clear of the bottom three, as club ownership has spoken to a goal of top-half footing.

Dyche’s Everton accept the mission

It might’ve been Joe Prince-Wright on ProSoccerTalk last week who asked if there was anyone better than Toffees boss Sean Dyche to enforce a siege mentality in the wake of the points deduction.

That opinion is looking more like fact on Saturday, as the Toffees were physical and prepared for a slog. It’s easy to forget the sheer size of some of Dyche’s men, as Jarrad Branthwaite, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Beto prowl the pitch with menace.

Throw in vivid wing play from Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil, who deserved their respective assist and goal, and the late recoveries from Jordan Pickford — who denied a gorgeous Morgan Gibbs-White assist on an Anthony Elanga chance — and Everton will soon be asking less about whether the 10 points hurt their chance to stay up, or if they’ll stop the club from contending for better prizes.

What’s next?

Everton hosts Newcastle on Thursday and then welcomes to Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Forest is on the road for a pair of matches: to Fulham on Wednesday and Wolves on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton final score: 0-1

Goal: McNeil (67')

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (December 2)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Nottingham Forest vs Everton player ratings

Nottingham Forest vs Evertonlive updates - by Nick Mendola

Dwight McNeil goal video: Technical beauty from ex-Burnley man

Everton goes in front at the 2/3 mark of this one.

A long left-footed free kick winds up on the foot of Jack Harrison on the right wing.

The ex-NYCFC and Leeds playmaker chips a cross to the back post, where Dwight McNeil settles with his left before using the same peg to smash home.

1-0 to Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Everton halftime analysis: 0-0

A proper fight, to be sure, as Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche will both respect the effort and attitude their players have brought to the City Ground.

Everton’s had the two best chances of the match, as Beto blazed a shot over the bar early and then set Dwight McNeil up for a shot that would’ve been a goal were it not for Murillo’s goal line clearance.

Forest’s had more of the ball — 62% — but the shots are in Everton’s favor as is the xG by a significant margin (at least considering the opponents — 0.45-0.15).

There have been 14 total fouls, eight for Everton, and the Toffees hold a 6-3 advantage in shot attempts.

Nottingham Forest lineup

🔁 Four changes from #NFOBHA.

🇨🇮 Serge, Sangaré and Boly start.

© Yatesy takes the armband.



Here's our side to take on @Everton.



📋 #NFOEVE — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) December 2, 2023

Everton lineup

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Felipe (knee), Ibrahim Sangare (illness)

Focus on Everton, team news

OUT: Andre Gomes (calf), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (calf)