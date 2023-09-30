Fulham vs Chelsea: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Mauricio Pochettino is just six Premier League games into his Chelsea tenure (1W-2D-3L), yet he and his side have their backs against the wall as they prepare to make the short trek across west London to face Fulham on Monday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Blues sit 15th in the table after the rest of the PL completed their matchweek 7 fixtures on the weekend, with their lone victory thus far coming against newly promoted Luton Town, who picked up their first-ever PL victory on Saturday. Defensively, Chelsea have been solid with only six goals conceded through six games, but the problem lies at the other end of the field, where they have scored just five times despite amassing 11.5 xG (6th-most). That kind of underperformance is unlikely to remain for an entire season, but the slow start is already threatening their chances of mounting a top-four challenge this season, as Tottenham, Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle all look likely to join Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool near the summit.

Monday’s meeting with Chelsea signals the start of a mostly difficult run of fixtures for Fulham, who will face Tottenham, Brighton, Manchester United and Aston Villa after a brief reprieve to face 20th-place Sheffield United. An opportune derby triumph would be most timely for Marco Silva’s side, though they’ll need someone to step up and shoulder the goal-scoring load to do so. Five players have scored this season for the Cottagers, but no one has scored more than once. Bernd Leno is tied for the most clean sheets (three), including Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Monday (Oct. 2)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Fulham, injury news

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring), Tosin Adarabioyo (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Focus on Chelsea, injury news

OUT: Reece James (hamstring), Nicolas Jackson (suspension), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), Malo Gusto (suspension), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Noni Madueke (undisclosed), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee)