Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
David Ornstein details the current state of Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, and explains why the Blues manager is not under any immediate pressure despite a lackluster start to the season.
Liverpool seek VAR audio from Tottenham loss
David Ornstein reports the latest on Liverpool's controversial loss to Tottenham due to "human error" with VAR, and breaks down the next steps the Reds are taking to get clarity on the situation.
McGinn ‘was outstanding’ for Villa v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe explains why John McGinn is his underappreciated performer of the week following Aston Villa's resounding 6-1 win over Brighton.
Edwards silences Luton Town’s critics with win
Robbie Earle explains why Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is his underappreciated performer of the week following Luton Town's first-ever Premier League victory.
Lowe Down: Aston Villa’s ceiling ‘is very high’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 7, including Aston Villa's potential to win silverware, Erik ten Hag's future with Man United, and the future of VAR.
PL Update: 10-men Forest salvage draw v. Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's action in the Premier League, where 10-men Nottingham Forest battle back to draw against Brentford at City Ground despite some controversial officiating.
Frank: Brentford ‘clearly should’ve won’ v. Forest
Brentford manager Thomas Frank reflects on his side's draw against 10-men Nottingham Forest and discusses his issues with the officiating on the day.
Turner: ‘I’m glad VAR didn’t intervene’ on foul
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to recap his side's draw against Brentford and discuss the controversial no-call in his penalty box.
Did Turner get away with potential penalty?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Nottingham Forest's draw with Brentford and debate over the controversial no-call where Matt Turner brought down Yoane Wissa in the box.
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 1
Watch as 10-men Nottingham Forest battle back to salvage a point against Brentford in a cagey affair from the City Ground.
Domínguez equalizes for 10-men Forest v. Brentford
A few minutes after Brentford's go-ahead goal, Nicolas Domínguez's header floats into the back of the net to give 10-men Nottingham Forest an equalizer in the second half.
Norgaard heads Brentford 1-0 in front of Forest
Following Moussa Niakhate's sending off, Nottingham Forest find themselves down a goal as well after Christian Norgaard's header off a free kick.