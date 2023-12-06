Fulham smash five past sorry Nottingham Forest

Fulham battered Nottingham Forest 5-0 at Craven Cottage as Alex Iwobi and Jimenez both scored twice to heap more pressure on Steve Cooper.

The Cottagers were in control from start to finish as Iwobi and Jimenez each scored in the first half and they were both on the scoresheet in the second too before Tom Cairney rubbed more salt into Forest’s wounds as they put in a woeful defensive display.

With the win Fulham move on to 18 points for the season and have now won two of their last three games as they’ve scored 11 goals in the process. Forest’s players looked stunned at the final whistle, and for most of the game, as they’ve now lost four games in a row and are just six points off the bottom three.

Steve Cooper is in big trouble at Forest

Four defeats on the spin conceding 12 goals in the process is never good and Steve Cooper looks like a man who is on borrowed time at Forest. The Welsh coach looked physically sick as he held his hands up to the Forest fans in the away end at the final whistle. They applauded him as he apologized for an absolutely abysmal display from his side and that underlines the incredible job he has done to get them to the Premier League and keep them their. But Forest lost 5-0 and it could have been 10-0. Cooper made plenty of changes to his lineup, once again, and this had the feel of Forest’s first few months back in the Premier League where they couldn’t get any rhythm together because so many players were new to the team and had no understanding of what was being asked of them. Yes, Forest have some big players out injured but there is enough quality in this team to put in better performances than this. They gave Fulham so much space on the counter and a real lack of defensive effort is the thing that will concern Cooper most. When he needed his team to dig deep and put in a performance full of spirit and fight against a team who could also be sucked into the relegation scrap, Cooper got the exact opposite. The manner of this abject performance at Fulham could end up costing him his job as pretty much all of the good will Cooper has with Forest’s fans has now evaporated. He now starts from scratch and must get some big performances, and wins, over the next few weeks as they face Wolves, Tottenham and Bournemouth in their next three.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest player ratings

Via our friends at FotMob.com, Andreas Perreira had an outstanding game in midfield and both Iwobi and Jimenez were the main benefactors. Fulham’s entire team dazzled and Forest were woeful all over the pitch.

What’s next?

Fulham host West Ham United in a London derby on Sunday, Dec. 10. Nottingham Forest head to Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright

Full time: Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest

What a display from Fulham who eased past Forest but the real story here is Steve Cooper. Is that his last game in charge of Forest? A performance and result like that is very worrying for Forest and they are in freefall.

Tom Cairney makes it five to Fulham! Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest (86th minute)

This is getting very embarrassing for Nottingham Forest now as they give the ball away in midfield and Perreira feeds Cairney who slots home. Those Forest fans in the away end are far from happy and you can understand why.

Alex Iwobi doubles up too - Fulham 4-0 Nottingham Forest (74th minute)

Harry Wilson’s cross from the right finds Alex Iwboi at the back post and his low shot flies in. Forest all over the place at the back and this is the kind of performance, and result, which costs a manager his job.

Raul Jimenez scores his second of the game - Fulham 3-0 Nottingham Forest (54th minute)

Oh, that is lovely from Raul Jimenez. The El Tri star shrugs off the challenge from Ola Aina and then rounds Vlachodimos before brilliantly back-heeling the ball home. Lovely to see Jimenez back scoring and celebrating.

Half time: Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest

The Cottagers are cruising and they could be ahead by four or five. Forest have been all over the place defensively and Steve Cooper has a very glum expression on his face as he trudges across the pitch towards the dressing rooms. It is going to have to be one heck of a team talk from Cooper if Forest are going to get anything from this game.

So close to a third for Fulham as Iwobi curls it just wide

It has been all Fulham and Alex Iwobi has been at the heart of most of their attacks. This time the Nigerian international curls a shot inches wide of the top corner as the Cottagers were so closing to making it 3-0 right before half time.

Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest - Raul Jimenez (34th minute)

That is a brilliant goal from Fulham as Iwobi finds Perreira and his ball through to Jimenez sets the Mexico striker clean through on goal and he bravely smashes home as he’s clattered by Vlachodimos. Fulham flying. Forest floundering.

Fulham 1-0 Nottingham Forest - Alex Iwobi (30th minute)

A great counter from Fulham sees Willian pick up the ball on the edge of the box and his ball to the back post perfectly finds Alex Iwobi who taps home. Great counter from Fulham but Forest have to do better there as so many players either dived in or switched off.

Very slow start at the Cottage

It has been a tentative start from both teams at Craven Cottage as Fulham look to get the ball wide to Antonee Robinson as soon as possible (why wouldn’t you given the form the USMNT left back has been in!?) but Forest are holding firm.

Fulham lineup

Leno; Tete, Bassey, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Willian, Perreira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Nottingham Forest lineup

Vlachodimos; Aina, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala; Hudson-Odoi, Sangare, Dominiguez, Elanga; Origi

Focus on Fulham, team news

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Issa Diop (foot), Rodrigo Muniz (knee)

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (undisclosed), Danilo (illness), Murillo (thigh)