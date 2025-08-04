How to watch Arsenal vs Villarreal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal finish their preseason fixtures with two tough fixtures against Spanish opponents who are in the Champions League this season, starting with Villarreal on Wednesday.

Arsenal’s opening game of the 2025 Emirates Cup will be intriguing viewing as new signings Viktor Gyokeres, Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi are all set to make their home debuts, while fellow new boys Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera are getting up to speed and could feature. This season feels like the big one for Arteta’s project at Arsenal as it simply has to yield a trophy. They’ve strengthened the squad considerably and Gyokeres’ arrival has excitement levels high among the Arsenal faithful.

Villarreal are extremely excited to be back in the Champions League for the first time since 2022, with the Spanish minnows once again punching well above their weight as they finished fifth in La Liga last season to secure a return to Europe’s elite club competition. Marcelino has created a balanced team as plenty of youngsters are mixed in with veterans such as Ayoze Perez (their top goalscorer last season with 19 goals), Gerard Moreno and former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Villarreal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Villarreal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1pm ET Wednesday (August 6)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel/Streaming: Arsenal.com

Arsenal team news, focus

Fans of Arsenal will be salivating at the thought of seeing Gyokeres hoovering up the many chances they seem to squander each game over the last few years. The Swedish striker has a lot of pressure on him to deliver goals right away but he seems up to the challenge and is extremely confident. Fellow new signing Madueke has only just returned to training but could feature, while Arteta will want to see a step up in intensity after beating AC Milan and Newcastle and losing to Spurs in friendlies in Asia over the last 10 days. Gabriel, Riccardo Calafoiri and Jurrien Timber didn’t feature against Spurs last time out, while Leandro Trossard tweaked a muscle and back-up goalkeeper Kepa wasn’t risked as a precaution.

Villarreal team news, focus

Let’s not forget, Villarreal lost to Liverpool in the semifinals of the Champions League in 2022 and won the Europa League on 2021. They then lost manager Unai Emery but Marcelino has done a superb job to get the Yellow Submarine back on track. The likes of Yeremy Pino, Ilias Akhomach and Alberto Moleiro are all extremely talented youngsters, while Daniel Parejo, Juan Foyth, Pepe, Perez, Moreno and Denis Suarez all provide considerable experience. Villarreal’s aim for this season will be to finish in the top six of La Liga once again and make a deep run in the Champions League as the underdogs.

Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction

This feels like we will see Arsenal make a statement and the likes of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz have looked really sharp so far in preseason. Arsenal 4-2 Villarreal.