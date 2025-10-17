How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live: Der Klassiker stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Every single Klassiker looms large on the German football calendar, and Saturday’s edition will see Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund aiming to build a gulf between the two sides at Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany and Bayern are a perfect 6-0-0 to start the Bundesliga season, scoring 25 goals and conceding three. They’ve yet to concede a goal at home in league play as UEFA Champions League visitors Chelsea are the only away side to score in Munich.

So, yeah, throw in the German Cup, UCL, and German Supercup and Bayern Munich are 10-0-0 with +30 goal differential.

Dortmund are also yet to lose, though they’ve drawn three matches between the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League (St. Pauli, Juventus, RB Leipzig). They are four points back of their Klassiker rivals after six match days and won’t get another look at the Bavarians unless drawn together in a cup until late February.

Bayern have actually not beaten Dortmund in three tries dating back to Match 30, 2024, though both of last season’s fixtures were score draws (2-2 at the Allianz Arena, 1-1 at the Westfalenstadion).

For live updates and highlights throughout Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Allianz Arena — Munich

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Bayern Munich team news, focus

Bayern are absolutely flying, with Harry Kane scorching the league to the tune of 11 goals and three assists. Luis Diaz has transitioned from Liverpool with aplomb, scoring five times with four assists. Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise have both also been strong in attack and newcomer Jonathan Tah looks good at the back. Thirty-nine year old Manuel Neuer continues to stand the test of time between the sticks.

OUT: Alphonso Davies (knee), Hiroki Ito (unspecified), Jamal Musiala (leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Josip Stanisic (knee), Raphael Guerreiro (knock)

Borussia Dortmund team news, focus

Dortmund haven’t struggled to deliver goals but their stength has been at the back, at least in league play where they blanked four opponents prior to October 4’s 1-1 draw with Leipzig. Serhou Guirassy leads the line with four goals and an assist while Nico Scholtterbeck has been very good in Kovac’s back line, often a back three. Jobe Bellingham is also impressing at the former club of his more-celebrated brother Jude.

OUT: Aaron Anselmino (muscular), Emre Can (groin), Julian Duranville (shoulder)

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

Dortmund are underdogs, to be sure, but this occasion is almost always tighter than expected and Kovac can boast last season’s 2-2 draw in this same venue. That, however, is not part of a glorious track record for the former Bayern manager; Kovac is 1W-2D-7L against Bayern as boss of BVB, Wolfsburg, and Eintracht Frankfurt. Kompany has yet to collect a win in this rivalry. Will he wait longer? Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund.