Premier League predictions for Week 8 of the 2025-26 season: Big week for visiting sides?

The Premier League returns from the international break with some high-test action, as Manchester United visit Liverpool and Aston Villa head to Tottenham Hotspur.

We quizzed our writers — Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola — for their thoughts on how those away teams may fare and while those two cases may have mixed picks, it does seem like Week 8 could be really good for those leaving home.

Below you’ll find all those 10 of those picks plus the kickoff times and how to watch info as the Premier League tears into another three days of table-changing fun.

Premier League predictions for Week 8 of the 2025-26 season

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Stream via NBC.com

This feels like it will be tight and Chelsea’s injury issues could see them struggle to start, but they are too strong off the bench and will get the job done. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Chelsea. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Stream via NBC.com

The Seagulls have been much better at the Amex than away from home, but Newcastle are a robust attack and will feel good about adding to Brighton’s clean-sheet woes. Newcastle can be tested out wide but their center backs are strong and deep. However, planning for a UEFA Champions League visit from Benfica could lead to interesting lineup decisions from Eddie Howe. Brighton 1-2 Newcastle. (Nick Mendola)

Burnley vs Leeds United prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Watch live on Peacock

This feels like the game where Leeds will finally regain their scoring touch and they are just as robust as Burnley, but pack more of a punch in midfield and attack. Burnley 1-3 Leeds. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Watch live on Peacock

A slow build followed by a late goal (or two, or three). Crystal Palace 1-2 Bournemouth. (Andy Edwards)

Manchester City vs Everton prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Watch live on Peacock

Everton have ample cover at wing, even considering the strength of Grealish’s outstanding early season on loan. They still aren’t getting finishing from their center forwards, and that’s not the case for the hosts. Haaland scored three more goals on the international break, bagging three against Israel, and didn’t play at all in the side’s ensuing friendly with New Zealand. He’ll be ready for this. Manchester City 3-0 Everton. (Nick Mendola)

Sunderland vs Wolves prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Watch live on Peacock

A defensive stalemate until late, and the home crowd pushes them over the line. Sunderland 1-0 Wolves. (Andy Edwards)

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

How to watch: NBC — Stream via NBC.com

The Cottagers and their ex-Arsenal army — Bernd Leno, Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe — will be plenty up for this test, and Marco Silva will surely have his men at their ornery-best for the visitors. Declan Rice played for England over the international break, and Arsenal should have enough to overcome the lengthened absence of Martin Odegaard (at least in this game). Fulham 0-2 Arsenal. (Nick Mendola)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Stream via NBC.com

Both sides are going to struggle to create scoring chances from open play, but Spurs have been brilliant on set pieces and have far superior depth up top. Eventually, something has to give. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Aston Villa. (Andy Edwards)

Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Stream via NBC.com

This feels like it has a draw written all over it as Liverpool will struggle to stop the effectiveness of United’s counters. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United. (Joe Prince-Wright)

West Ham United vs Brentford prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

How to watch: USA — Stream via NBC.com

This really feels like a toss-up. Both teams have difference makers as Brentford’s seen some good early returns from Igor Thiago while the Irons have Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta. Could Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s service further trouble the Bees? Maybe, but it feels safer to see weaknesses in both sides as a path to level footing. West Ham 1-1 Brentford. (Nick Mendola)