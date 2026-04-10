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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, updates, team news, prediction

  
Published April 10, 2026 11:53 AM

Crystal Palace can fuel a rise up the Premier League table by dousing Newcastle’s hopes of European qualification in a sneaky-important meeting at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Oliver Glasner’s Eagles are flying after a 3-0 Conference League first leg win over Fiorentina and are just three points behind the 12th-place Magpies in the Premier League with a game-in-hand.

WATCH Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been reeling and Eddie Howe had a lot of work to do to reset the club’s aims during the international break. They’ve exited the FA Cup and Champions League, and their return to Europe can only happen with a strong run to finish the Premier League season. A season sweep at the hands of promoted rivals Sunderland has only added to the tension around the Toon Army.

Howe’s men have 42 points and sit 12th on the table, seven points off the top five and six away from the top six. At the moment only seventh is guaranteed to deliver European football and the Magpies want to rise as high as possible even as the last spot could slide down the table due to other squad’s trophy wins.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Selhurst Park — South London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Sven Botman (head), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh)

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle prediction

Palace played at home to Fiorentina on Thursday but used their top group and will have to deal with an inspired Newcastle side who’ve had some time to prepare for their hosts. The Magpies are without some key players in Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman but Lewis Miley is back in contention and they should have the depth to get a positive result. If they don’t, it’ll reflect on both Glasner and Howe. Palace 1-2 Newcastle.