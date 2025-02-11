How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton host Liverpool on Wednesday in the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park.

These two teams were supposed to meet in early December but the game was postponed just hours before kick off due to the impacts of Storm Darragh on Merseyside.

WATCH – Everton v Liverpool

A lot has changed for Everton since then as David Moyes has replaced Sean Dyche and the Toffees have won three-straight Premier League games as Moyes has pushed them well away from the relegation zone. Everton also have new owners in the Friedkin Group and are looking forward to a much brighter future as their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is almost ready. With so much to look forward to, Everton’s fans will also be extremely emotional for the final derby at Goodison.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be looking for a reaction after his much-changed side lost 1-0 at second-tier strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Sunday as they crashed out of the FA Cup in shock fashion. Still, Liverpool are top of the Premier League table, in the Champions League last 16 and are in the League Cup final. The Reds will be the heavy favorites against Everton but they have struggled in Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park over the years and lost 2-0 there last season to hit their title hopes hard late in the season. This is Liverpool’s game in-hand over Arsenal and they have a chance to stretch their lead atop the table to nine points with 14 games to go.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (February 12)

Venue: Goodison Park — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

Beto stepped up big time in the Premier League last time out as Everton’s only fit striker delivered two calm finishes in the 4-0 home win against Leicester. Moyes will look to play the ball long and central to Beto in-behind with Doucoure, Ndiaye and Lindstrom running off him too. Everton’s January loan signing Carlos Alcaraz is also really dangerous at timing his runs into the box and will be a threat.

OUT: Orel Mangala (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf), Youssef Chermiti (thigh)

Liverpool team news, focus

All of the superstar will come back into the team as Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Gakpo and Salah didn’t even travel to Plymouth for the FA Cup defeat at the weekend. Liverpool lost Joe Gomez to injury in that game, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to still be out so Conor Bradley will continue at right back. Liverpool’s front three will likely be Gakpo, Salah and Nunez.

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)

Everton vs Liverpool prediction

This is going to be wild and you can expect Everton to make it really difficult for Liverpool. Moyes knows how to set a team up to frustrate and this Everton side is full of players who don’t mind playing that way. Expect an eventful last derby at Goodison. Everton 2-2 Liverpool.