How to watch Everton vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton and Sunderland jockey for table position and the chance to keep their diminishing European hopes alive for another week when they meet Saturday at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

David Moyes’ Toffees have a one-point lead on his former club. They’re two points off eighth and four away from seventh.

WATCH — Everton v Sunderland

Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats have one fewer point and the worst goal differential of any team they could catch on the table.

The sides drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light in November, when Iliman Ndiaye put the Toffees up early only for Granit Xhaka to answer after halftime.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Idrissa Gana Gueye (unspecified)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Dan Ballard (suspension), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Simon Moore (wrist) | QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (knee)

Everton vs Sunderland prediction

Sunderland have — perhaps quietly — gone winless in their last four games including a draw at Wolves and a blowout home loss to Nottingham Forest. Jordan Pickford blanking his old team? Quite possible. Everton 1-0 Sunderland