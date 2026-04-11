How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United vs Leeds United is always a massive game but both teams are desperate for a win on Monday as they chase their respective targets late in the season.

WATCH — Manchester United v Leeds United

After an incredible turnaround, Michael Carrick’s Man United are in the top four and looking good for UEFA Champions League qualification under their interim boss. But they need to keep the positive vibes going. United last played a game back on March 20, which they drew 2-2 at Bournemouth, so they will be refreshed and ready to attack the run-in and seal their return to the Champions League.

Leeds are scrapping for Premier League safety and Daniel Farke’s side have shown plenty of fighting spirit with four draws in their last six, including a 0-0 home draw against Brentford last time out. But they have won just one of their last nine league games and are involved in an almighty relegation scrap with West Ham, Spurs and Nottingham Forest. They’ve also reached the semifinals of the FA Cup, which is a huge achievement, but Farke won’t let it distract them from their main aim of staying in the Premier League.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Leeds United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (April 13)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Manchester United team news, focus

United are without Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu through injury, while Harry Maguire is suspended after his red card at Bournemouth. Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Lisandro Martinez should all shake off knocks to feature. Carrick will likely go with the same 4-2-3-1 system which has worked so well as Mbeumo will lead the line with Cunha on the left, Diallo on the right and Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings in the No. 10 role.

Leeds United team news, focus

Leeds picked up a few injuries in their FA Cup quarterfinal win at West Ham with Joe Rodon and Anton Stach missing, and that is a huge blow. Daniel James is also out, while Jaka Bijol, Noah Okafor and Gabriel Gudmundsson are all doubts. Leeds will sit back in their 3-5-1-1 formation and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line with USMNT playmaker Brenden Aaronson buzzing around underneath him.

Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction

This will be a tight, tense game and Man United will have to be patient, but their extra attacking quality will see them edge it. Manchester United 2-1 Leeds United.