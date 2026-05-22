How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
MLB Lineup Report: Colt Emerson joins the rookie party, Bryson Stott gets his chance against lefties
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes
Canadiens pounce on Hurricanes early in 6-2 win to open Eastern Conference Final
SmackDown
How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23): Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality
nbc_pft_bearsnewstadium_260522.jpg
Bears have ‘exhausted’ Chicago stadium options
nbc_pft_billbelichick_260522.jpg
Belichick, UNC looking to ‘rebrand’ with media run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
MLB Lineup Report: Colt Emerson joins the rookie party, Bryson Stott gets his chance against lefties
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes
Canadiens pounce on Hurricanes early in 6-2 win to open Eastern Conference Final
SmackDown
How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23): Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality
nbc_pft_bearsnewstadium_260522.jpg
Bears have ‘exhausted’ Chicago stadium options
nbc_pft_billbelichick_260522.jpg
Belichick, UNC looking to ‘rebrand’ with media run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 22, 2026 05:30 AM

Bournemouth need at least a point to seal a top-six spot and still harbor hope of a place in the UEFA Champions League as the Cherries head to Nottingham Forest on Championship Sunday.

The club are also in for the emotions that will come from knowing it’s the final match in charge for manager Andoni Iraola, who has ushered the Cherries into Europe.

WATCH Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Forest just exited a European campaign of their own with a loss to Aston Villa in the Europa League semifinal.

Vitor Pereira’s team have dropped points in consecutive games and will finish 16th unless they win and Palace drop points to Arsenal.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Murillo (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee)| QUESTIONABLE: Ola Aina (unspecified), Dan Ndoye (groin)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Alex Jimenez (suspension), Ryan Christie (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Julio Soler (thigh)

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth prediction

There’s no replicating desire and desperation, and the home crowd can only do so much to offset the gap between Forest and their visitors. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Bournemouth