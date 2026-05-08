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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published May 8, 2026 09:38 AM

Will Nottingham Forest rally their spirits after a deflating exit from Europe when Newcastle United come to the City Ground for a Premier League match-up on Sunday?

Forest were clobbered 4-0 by Aston Villa on Thursday in an abrupt end to the Europa League semifinal tie they began with a promising 1-0 first leg win at home.

WATCH Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

The now turn their attention to the bottom of the Premier League table, where they are six points clear of the bottom three with three matches left on the docket. Basically, they should be safe barring a mess, but is this a recipe for a mess?

Newcastle ended a long wait for a win with a home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in Week 35 and there are reports that Eddie Howe’s future is secure for the start of next season.

Now the Magpies will see how the players respond for their final three matches of the season, as their 45 points are six points back of seventh and their European hopes are extremely dim.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ola Aina (unspecified), Zach Abbott (head)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Valentino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Miley (lower leg)

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United prediction

The simplest solution is the one we’ll select for our projection. A tired and somewhat deflated Forest show up with decent effort for the home crowd but Newcastle’s quality is enough for a positive result. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle United.