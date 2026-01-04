Josko Gvardiol injury news: Manchester City, Croatia star suffers leg injury vs Chelsea

Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol needed help to get off the pitch after suffering a painful right leg injury versus Chelsea on Sunday.

Gvardiol, 23, was going stride-for-stride with Malo Gusto and his right ankle seemed to react awkwardly as he made a lunge toward the ball. Whether it’s an ankle strain or something even lower — a scary thought — it doesn’t look good at all.

Gvardiol quickly signaled to the bench and had to be replaced in the 52nd minute, heading directly down the tunnel after getting help from a trainer and Reece James to limp heavily to the sidelines.

He was replaced by Abdukhodir Khusanov, as Gvardiol was already playing center back instead of his preferred left back due to injuries in City’s outfit.

We’ll share any updates from Pep Guardiola as soon as he shares them.

He missed the first three games of this Premier League season but has otherwise been ever-present aside from the occasional rest day.

He played 37 times for City last season and only missed a month during his first season despite an ankle ligament tear.

The 46-times capped Croatian is one of the best center backs on Earth and any prolonged absence would affect the Premier League title race in a big way.