Jurgen Klopp praises Luis Diaz for goal, pleas for release of Liverpool star’s abducted father (video)

  
Published November 5, 2023 02:04 PM

Some moments are bigger than the game, and Jurgen Klopp — whether you support Liverpool or not — is the sort of man you want tasked with the responsibility of framing it for you.

[ MORE: Luton Town 1-1 Liverpool as it happened ]

And so when the Liverpool boss met with cameras following Luis Diaz’s emotive equalizer in the Reds’ 1-1 draw at Luton Town, it’s no surprise that he nailed it.

Diaz was playing for the first time since his father was abducted in Colombia, and the Liverpool winger headed home to give the visitors a point from a slugfest at Kenilworth Road.

Jurgen Klopp pleads for ‘improvement in Colombia’ for Diaz’s father

Klopp made sure he acknowledged the bravery of Diaz, but also did not turn away from the most critical part of the crisis: The need to get Luis Manuel Diaz home.

“It’s a wonderful moment but it doesn’t change the situation,” said Jurgen Klopp. “The most important thing is that his father gets released. It’s wonderful that [Luis Diaz] wants to be here and he gets that [goal] but that’s it. A super important goal and very important for him and emotional, but that’s it.”

“When he’s on the pitch, he’s always involved in special things. We knew he would be a threat. We didn’t know how long he could play. But that’s not the important part. We need some improvement in Colombia.”

Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda — Luis Diaz’s mother — were taken at gunpoint a week ago, with Marulanda released within a few hours. There have been reports that the father’s release was impending.

Luis Diaz goal video: Super sub saves point for Reds
Diaz's header brings Liverpool level v. Luton Town
Following an emotional week, Luis Diaz steps up for Liverpool in stoppage time and heads in Liverpool's equalizer against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.