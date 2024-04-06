Kai Havertz excelling as Arsenal’s unexpected hero in title push

BRIGHTON — Every year there is always one unexpected hero in a Premier League title race. This year could be the year for Kai Havertz.

Havertz scored Arsenal’s second and created their third in their 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday to send them top of the Premier League table with seven games to go. Yes, Liverpool have a game in-hand, but Arsenal are handling the pressure this season.

The composure of Havertz, and fellow summer signings Declan Rice and David Raya, is a big reason why this title race feels so different this season for Arsenal.

Havertz, 24, has now scored five goals and added four assists in his last seven Premier League games. He’s having his best Premier League season in terms of goal involvements with 14. It’s hardly prolific but it is more about what his presence up top does to unlock all of Arsenal’s other creative talents which has made him so integral.

The German international is now a key cog in Mikel Arteta’s carefully assembled machine. Nobody saw that coming a few months ago.

How have things turned around for Havertz?

After a slow start to life at Arsenal following his $82 million move from Chelsea last summer the critics were circling and Havertz was out of the Arsenal team.

But injuries to Gabriel Jesus have given Havertz an opportunity to start more often in an attacking role and he’s been a revelation, particularly over the last three months.

Havertz had never really found his best position since he arrived in the Premier League as Arteta used him in midfield during the opening months of this season but he looked short on confidence and was lost in the hustle and bustle of the engine room. During his early days at Bayer Leverkusen he drifted off the left to cause chaos and score goals and create and he looked free.

But he has now found freedom in his perfect role at Arsenal: the false nine.

Yes, he starts centrally, but if you watch the way he drifts around the pitch and pops up on either flank and drops deep, it confuses the heck out of opposition defenders. Do they go with him? By the time defenders make a decision Havertz has usually opened up space for one of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus or Leandro Trossard to make the most of.

Havertz is a quiet hero. He won’t dazzle with incredible speed or skill or score goals from 40 yards out. He won’t scream or shout and speak about how great he is in the media. Havertz is so methodical in everything he does. No energy is wasted. Every movement is for a reason. He is efficient, clever and everything he does has a purpose.

Deploying him centrally was a masterstroke from Arteta and it has created a very unlikely potential hero in Arsenal’s title bid.

