Kobbie Mainoo scores spectacular goal to put Manchester United in front of Liverpool

  
Published April 7, 2024 12:18 PM

When Manchester United trailed Liverpool 1-0 at halftime of Sunday’s Premier League game at Old Trafford, having been out-attempted 15-0 in that first 45 minutes, there was only one question.

Would the Red Devils put up a fight at home for beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag?

Well first the captain did, snatching a Liverpool error and restoring level terms with United’s first attempt of the game.

[ MORE: Live updates, highlights, analysis from Man Utd vs Liverpool ]

And then came Kobbie Mainoo.

Still 18 for another couple of weeks, Mainoo showed awareness beyond his tender age after Alejandro Garnacho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s interplay got the ball to the teenager inside the box with his back to goal.

Mainoo spun and fired a pearler beyond the reach of Caoiminh Kelleher in what can only be described as a magnificent bit of football.

Liverpool restored order from the spot late in the game, which has been special.

Kobbie Mainoo goal video: Manchester United take stunning lead over Liverpool
Mainoo's screamer puts Man Utd ahead v. Liverpool
Kobbie Mainoo sends Old Trafford into hysterics with a beautiful curling effort to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead against Liverpool at Old Trafford.