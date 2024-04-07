Kobbie Mainoo scores spectacular goal to put Manchester United in front of Liverpool

When Manchester United trailed Liverpool 1-0 at halftime of Sunday’s Premier League game at Old Trafford, having been out-attempted 15-0 in that first 45 minutes, there was only one question.

Would the Red Devils put up a fight at home for beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag?

Well first the captain did, snatching a Liverpool error and restoring level terms with United’s first attempt of the game.

And then came Kobbie Mainoo.

Still 18 for another couple of weeks, Mainoo showed awareness beyond his tender age after Alejandro Garnacho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s interplay got the ball to the teenager inside the box with his back to goal.

Mainoo spun and fired a pearler beyond the reach of Caoiminh Kelleher in what can only be described as a magnificent bit of football.

Liverpool restored order from the spot late in the game, which has been special.

Kobbie Mainoo goal video: Manchester United take stunning lead over Liverpool