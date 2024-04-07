 Skip navigation
Bruno Fernandes goal from long distance off Liverpool error at Manchester Unied

  
Published April 7, 2024 12:06 PM

What a way to turn around a game.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes supplied the perfect antidote to a sickening first half from his club, pouncing on a Liverpool mistake and restoring level terms with a sensational goal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United trailed 1-0 at half and did not manage a shot attempt while giving 15 to the visitors. Boos greeted the hosts as they left the pitch for halftime.

[ MORE: Live updates, highlights, analysis from Man Utd vs Liverpool ]

We’d credit whatever Erik ten Hag said in the team room at halftime, but this was out of nothing and we know Fernandes’ pitch awareness is elite.

Jarell Quansah makes an awful decision with a ball into space and Fernandes is very quick to react to the error.

The Portuguese spots Liverpool keeper Caoiminh Kelleher out of goal and goes for it, unloading on a shot that flies into the upper reaches of the goal.

The score goes to 1-1 on Man United’s first attempt of the game, and the Red Devils have since taken the lead at Old Trafford.
