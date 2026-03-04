Liam Rosenior reaction — Chelsea manager on Joao Pedro’s hat trick, rout of Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior oversaw a much-needed comfortable win as his Blues clobbered Aston Villa 4-1 on Wednesday.

Joao Pedro recorded a hat trick in the win and Cole Palmer also scored as the Blues piled up goals to overcome a second-minute Douglas Luiz goal.

MORE — Aston Villa v Chelsea recap, analysis, video highlights

Rosenior also raised some eyebrows by starting Filip Jorgensen in place of Robert Sanchez after a dicey day between the sticks against Arsenal.

So how did Rosenior view Chelsea’s much-needed collection of three points?

Liam Rosenior reaction — Chelsea manager on Villa blowout, Joao Pedro hat trick

We’ll share all of Liam Rosenior’s words as soon as he speaks from the Villa Park.