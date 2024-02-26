Lionel Messi rescues Inter Miami as stars show at LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi (who else?) scored a 92nd-minute equalizer as Inter Miami drew 1-1 at LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Messi, 36, dazzled late on as he and Jordi Alba linked up down the left side of the box with mesmeric passing and moving which ended in Messi sliding in and prodding home Alba’s perfect cutback.

It was a goal we’ve seen so many times before at Barcelona via the Alba and Messi link-up and huge chunks of the star-studded crowd in Carson, California went wild. Even though the home side had let in a late equalizer.

Next up for Inter Miami and Messi: they host Florida rivals Orlando City on Saturday, March 2 at 4:30pm ET.

Messi, Alba combine after Callender heroics

This was a resolute display from Inter Miami, as Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino rolled out the same starting lineup just 4 days after they beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 at home in the MLS season-opener. Making the mammoth trip to LA with this superstar yet ageing core, it took Miami a while to get going and they conceded a penalty kick just 12 minutes in.

But Drake Callender denied Riqui Puig’s penalty kick with a tremendous save as the young American goalkeeper continues to grow in stature and he came up big several times in the first half.

LA Galaxy did take the lead in the 75th minute through Dejan Joveljic and it looked like Inter Miami would be heading to a narrow defeat.

But then Messi and Alba combined to see the former prod home a beautiful flowing move.

Stars out to greet Messi in LA

From Novak Djokovic to Alesso on the decks and Inter Miami co-owner and former Galaxy star David Beckham to USWNT duo Tobin Heath and Cristen Press watching on, so many celebrities rolled up to see Messi and Co. in the flesh.

NFL rising stars Puka Nacua and Dalton Kincaid were also in the house, while actress Halle Berry and actor Ed Norton were also in attendance.

Wherever Inter Miami play this season, this is what will happen.