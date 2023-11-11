Liverpool vs Brentford: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Liverpool will try to get back to winning ways and also extend their unbeaten Premier League run to five games when they host Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s side needed a 94th-minute equalizer from Luis Diaz to avoid defeat to newly promoted Luton Town, despite out-possessing and out-shooting the Hatters, 74-26 and 24-8. Liverpool followed that up with a 3-2 defeat to Ligue 1 side Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday, after Klopp made 10 changes to the team that drew with Luton. On the plus side, Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted at least one goal in each of his last 14 PL appearances at Anfield (15 goals, 3 assists).

As for Brentford, the Bees continue to buzz around parts of the Premier League table they would have never dreamt possible just two years ago. After a frustrating start saw them win just one of their first eight league games, Thomas Frank’s side has now won three straight (while scoring eight combined goals) and sits 9th in the table, just four points off a presumed European place in 7th. Bryan Mbeumo continues to lead the Brentford attack in Ivan Toney’s absence, with six goals and two assists on the season so far, including a goal and an assist each in victories over Burnley and Chelsea. Only Erling Haaland, Heung-min Son, Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins have more combined goals and assists.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Nov. 12)

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Liverpool, team news

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (suspension), Curtis Jones (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Gravenberch (knee)

Focus on Brentford, team news

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (suspension), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Keane Lewis-Potter (calf), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)