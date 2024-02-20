Liverpool vs Luton: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to ride injuries in impressive fashion.

Alisson, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones all went down before and during their 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday as Klopp is cursing his luck. Just as Liverpool hit the crucial stage in their push to win four trophies, injuries have piled up but at least Mohamed Salah has returned from his injury and he was unstoppable at Brentford with a goal and an assist in just over 45 minutes. With the likes of Kelleher and Bradley stepping up, Liverpool have everyone chipping in as they aim to give Klopp one heck of a send-off.

Luton were sensational in their 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United on Sunday as one word perfectly sums up Rob Edwards’ team: brave. After falling 2-0 behind early, they battered United for large spells of the game and deserved to secure at least a draw. They’ve now pushed Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all the way in home games and they drew 1-1 against Liverpool earlier this season as Luis Diaz’s late header denied them a famous victory.

How to watch Liverpool vs Luton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (February 21)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Liverpool focus, team news

Klopp is calling on fringe players to step up in a big way and they’re doing him proud. Kelleher has been excellent in goal over the last few weekends, while Conor Bradley has also excelled at right back. Having Salah back is a big boost and the midfield is likely to be Endo, Mac Allister and Gravenberch as injuries continue to pile up. No matter who Liverpool put in right now everybody is doing their job.

OUT: Alisson (hamstring), Diogo Jota (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh) Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Darwin Nunez (unknown), Curtis Jones (ankle)

Luton focus, team news

There will likely be a few changes to Luton’s lineup given the exertions of their narrow defeat at home to Manchester United. We can probably expect Jordan Clarke, Andros Townsend and Luke Berry to come into the lineup. Luton will look to counter quickly, make the most of set pieces and be a general nuisance as they play with absolutely no fear despite being in the thick of the relegation scrap.

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Daiki Hashioka (undisclosed), Elijah Adebayo (thigh)