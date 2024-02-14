Brentford vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Brentford seek a rare winning streak and have a tough ask to complete it — a visit from Liverpool to the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees have won just three times in the Premier League since the start of December, but boast wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves since the calendar turned to 2024.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs LIVERPOOL LIVE

Still, there are no back-to-back league wins since the end of a three-match winning streak on Nov. 4.

Liverpool, for what it’s worth, haven’t lost consecutive Premier League matches this season and bounced back from a loss to Arsenal to beat Burnley 3-1 at Anfield.

The Reds are also 11 days from their first chance to collect a trophy this season — the League Cup Final versus Chelsea on Feb. 25 at Wembley Stadium.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Online via NBC.com

Brentford focus, team news

It’s all about Ivan Toney and it’s almost had to be, with Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, and Bryan Mbeumo out. Wissa’s back from AFCON and should join Toney and Neal Maupay in giving opponents more worries.

OUT: Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season)

Liverpool focus, team news

Diogo Jota and Darwnin Nunez have picked up the slack since Mohamed Salah left for the Africa Cup of Nations and suffered a hamstring injury. The Reds have been scoring in bunches aside from the 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

OUT: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (personal), Alisson Becker (illness), Joe Gomez (illness), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee)

