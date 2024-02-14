Brentford vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Atlantic 10 Tournament - VCU v St. Bonaventure
How to watch Richmond vs VCU: Time, streaming info for tonight’s A10 women’s basketball game
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Jesus Luzardo, Zach Eflin, Eury Perez, and Kyle Bradish
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying
Wednesday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_pft_spagnolaconsideration_v2_240214.jpg
Spags deserves HC opportunities after KC’s success
nbc_pft_nfldynasties_240214.jpg
Debating most dominant dynasties in NFL history
nbc_pft_chrisjonesfuture_240214.jpg
Jones’ contract looms over Chiefs offseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Atlantic 10 Tournament - VCU v St. Bonaventure
How to watch Richmond vs VCU: Time, streaming info for tonight’s A10 women’s basketball game
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Jesus Luzardo, Zach Eflin, Eury Perez, and Kyle Bradish
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying
Wednesday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_pft_spagnolaconsideration_v2_240214.jpg
Spags deserves HC opportunities after KC’s success
nbc_pft_nfldynasties_240214.jpg
Debating most dominant dynasties in NFL history
nbc_pft_chrisjonesfuture_240214.jpg
Jones’ contract looms over Chiefs offseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Brentford vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

  
Published February 14, 2024 09:24 AM

Brentford seek a rare winning streak and have a tough ask to complete it — a visit from Liverpool to the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees have won just three times in the Premier League since the start of December, but boast wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves since the calendar turned to 2024.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs LIVERPOOL LIVE

Still, there are no back-to-back league wins since the end of a three-match winning streak on Nov. 4.

Liverpool, for what it’s worth, haven’t lost consecutive Premier League matches this season and bounced back from a loss to Arsenal to beat Burnley 3-1 at Anfield.

The Reds are also 11 days from their first chance to collect a trophy this season — the League Cup Final versus Chelsea on Feb. 25 at Wembley Stadium.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Online via NBC.com

Brentford focus, team news

It’s all about Ivan Toney and it’s almost had to be, with Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, and Bryan Mbeumo out. Wissa’s back from AFCON and should join Toney and Neal Maupay in giving opponents more worries.

OUT: Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season)

Liverpool focus, team news

Diogo Jota and Darwnin Nunez have picked up the slack since Mohamed Salah left for the Africa Cup of Nations and suffered a hamstring injury. The Reds have been scoring in bunches aside from the 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

OUT: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (personal), Alisson Becker (illness), Joe Gomez (illness), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee)