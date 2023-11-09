 Skip navigation
Luis Diaz’s father released by kidnappers in Colombia

  
Published November 9, 2023 12:04 PM

The father of Liverpool and Colombia star Luis Diaz, Luis Manuel Diaz, has been released after being kidnapped.

A statement from the Colombian Football Federation announced that Luis Manuel Diaz has been released, as he has spent the last 13 days in captivity.

He was snatched, along with his wife Cilenis Marulanda, by the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, also known as the ELN, at a gas station in Colombia. Marulanda was released soon after but Luis Manuel Diaz was taken hostage for close to two weeks before his release.

After a period of not playing for Liverpool as he tried to help with the release of his father from afar, Luis Diaz scored a late equalizer for Liverpool at Luton in his return to action last Sunday and showed a simple message written on his shirt: “Freedom For Papa.”

On Thursday, Diaz got that wish.

Statement from Colombian Football Federation

“The Colombian Football Federation thanks the National Government, the Military Forces and the National Police, as well as all the institutions and officials that made the release of Luis Manuel Diaz, father of our player, possible.”

“Football as a sporting discipline symbolizes talent, dedication, teamwork and the intrinsic values of human beings. In Colombia it must continue to be a benchmark for entertainment, healthy competition, unity and joy.

“Therefore, we insist on the need to maintain this activity, as well as those who are involved in it, in the sporting and administrative part and their families, outside of any scenario other than sports.

“Behind a ball, the dreams and illusions of boys and girls, young people, women, men and adult soccer players, their loved ones and an entire country roll. Football is passion in peace. Let no one ever think of attacking that reality again.”