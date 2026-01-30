 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_spygate_260130.jpg
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of HOF?
pro_bowl_games.jpg
Analyzing state of Pro Bowl in 2026
nbc_pft_bradyhired_260130.jpg
Brady must meet high expectations with Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_spygate_260130.jpg
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of HOF?
pro_bowl_games.jpg
Analyzing state of Pro Bowl in 2026
nbc_pft_bradyhired_260130.jpg
Brady must meet high expectations with Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 30, 2026 06:59 AM

Aston Villa’s surprising Premier League title charge welcomes Brentford to Villa Park on Sunday for a clash of upstart sides.

Unai Emery’s Villa are on 46 points, four back of Arsenal at the start of Week 24. The Villans earned a bye to the Europa League Round of 16 with a strong league phase and are focused on the league for a few weeks before the FA Cup returns on Valentine’s Day.

WATCH Aston Villa v Brentford

Brentford’s hot winter run has cooled the past two weeks with a pair of 2-0 losses to Chelsea and Nottingham Forest that’s sent the Bees from fifth to eighth on the table.

Keith Andrews has done a great job in picking up from club legend Thomas Frank as striker Igor Thiago has the second-most goals in the Premier League and Kevin Schade’s playmaking has been special for the red-and-white striped side.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Alysson (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE :Ross Barkley (knee), Ollie Watkins (thigh)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle)

Aston Villa vs Brentford prediction

Brentford have not been great away from the Gtech Community Stadium, and any advantage given by Villa’s Thursday match in the Europa League has been minimized by Emery’s heavy squad rotation. Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford.