How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa’s surprising Premier League title charge welcomes Brentford to Villa Park on Sunday for a clash of upstart sides.

Unai Emery’s Villa are on 46 points, four back of Arsenal at the start of Week 24. The Villans earned a bye to the Europa League Round of 16 with a strong league phase and are focused on the league for a few weeks before the FA Cup returns on Valentine’s Day.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Brentford

Brentford’s hot winter run has cooled the past two weeks with a pair of 2-0 losses to Chelsea and Nottingham Forest that’s sent the Bees from fifth to eighth on the table.

Keith Andrews has done a great job in picking up from club legend Thomas Frank as striker Igor Thiago has the second-most goals in the Premier League and Kevin Schade’s playmaking has been special for the red-and-white striped side.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Alysson (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE :Ross Barkley (knee), Ollie Watkins (thigh)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle)

Aston Villa vs Brentford prediction

Brentford have not been great away from the Gtech Community Stadium, and any advantage given by Villa’s Thursday match in the Europa League has been minimized by Emery’s heavy squad rotation. Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford.