Luton Town vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Burnley visits Luton Town at Kenilworth Road as one of just three winless teams in the Premier League and facing the prospect of a deep, deep hole in the relegation fight (Watch live at 2:30pm ET Tuesday online via Peacock Premium).

The Clarets — nor the host Hatters — will have a “match-in-hand” to point to following this match, which was rescheduled from Week 2 as Luton improved their ground to meet Premier League standards after last season’s surprising run to promotion.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Burnley lost again at the weekend, a 2-0 setback at Newcastle, to fall to no wins, one draw, and five losses on the young season. The Clarets have scored just four goals in league play and their one point will look even lonelier with Chelsea next on the docket.

Luton is buzzing following its first Premier League win, a triumph over Everton that comes on the heels of what probably should’ve been a win over 10-man Wolves. Carlton Morris and Tom Lockyer are driving the Hatters forward with hopes of Premier League safety in their windshield.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday (Oct. 3)

TV: Peacock Premium

Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Focus on Luton Town

Luton’s already 4.58 goals behind its expected goals total, and that feels both unlucky and a sign of better things to come at Kenilworth Road (though it must be said their expected goals against is well over their actual total). As stated above, Lockyer and Morris have been key figures but Marvelous Nakamba needs a mention for his work in the middle of the park.

OUT: Jordan Clark (undisclosed), Dan Potts (undisclosed), Gabriel Osho (knee), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (hamstring), Tom Lockyer (undisclosed)

Focus on Burnley

Keeping in mind that the Clarets have played one fewer game than everyone but Fulham, Chelsea, and Luton, take a look at these numbers:

The good news is that Burnley is a mid-table defense at this point despite having played Manchester United, Spurs, Villa, and Man City. That’ll more than make up for the unplayed game in the numbers.

OUT: Lyle Foster (suspension), Darko Churilnov (undisclosed), Nathan Redmond (undisclosed), Manuel Benson (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscular), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee).

