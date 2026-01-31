Mikel Arteta reaction: Arsenal boss on Bukayo Saka injury, important win at Leeds

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave his reaction to a very important win at Leeds, which came after Bukayo Saka pulled out of the starting lineup with an injury.

MORE — Recap, video highlights

After three games without a win in the Premier League, this feels like a big moment for Arsenal as a Martin Zubimendi header and an own goal from Karl Darlow set them on their way in the first half, then Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus both added goals late on.

Saka’s late replacement in the lineup, Noni Madueke, was very good for Arsenal as it was a total team effort in the pouring rain at Elland Road.

Speaking after the game, here is the latest Mikel Arteta reaction.

Mikel Arteta reaction

Reaction to come...