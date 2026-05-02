Mikel Arteta loosened the reins on Arsenal’s lineup on Saturday and the Gunners responded with a dominant 3-0 win over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

The win pushes Arsenal six points clear of second-place Manchester City, who have two matches-in-hand on the leaders.

Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres set each other up for goals and the latter cashed in a Leandro Trossard cross as Arsenal built a three-goal lead by halftime.

MORE — Arsenal v Fulham recap, analysis, video highlights

It was fast and free-flowing as Declan Rice and surprise starter Myles Lewis-Skelly ran the midfield behind Trossard, Saka, Gyokeres, and Eberechi Eze, with Martin Zubimendi getting a rest until the 64th minute and Martin Odegaard unavailable.

Those two players will likely again come to the forefront for Tuesday’s decisive Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

So how did Arteta see it?

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal manager glows after Gunners dismantle Fulham to go six clear

How happy are you with the performance? “A great team performance right from the beginning. There were some great invidividual performances too which was very important. Very lively, a lot of great attacking actions. Really, really intense in the high press. When the stadium creates that type of atmosphere it can be difficult for the opponent.”

To rotate the team and play this well? “Especially it’s the kind of game we expected. We had more players available. It’s true that we lost a few before the game but we had a really good balance in terms of the quality on the pitch.”

The team looked more free today: “We showed a lot of our authority and determination and composure. We brought a lot of energy to the table and they responded in a brilliant way.”

What did you think of Myles Lewis-Skelly in a surprise start in the midfield: “I was impressed but not surprised. The way he acts, trains every day, the way he is around the boys has been exceptional. He has quality and the game suited him.”

How good is the energy in the team? “Yes. The team has been so consistent the whole year. I think we won the most games in the history of the club for one year.”

How big is this week with Atleti coming for the Champions League second leg this week? “It is what it is. We are in a rhythm. We are going to play one of the biggest games in the history of the stadium.”

Viktor Gyokeres reaction — Player of the Match on win, title hopes

Thoughts on the game: “We controlled the game really well and of course we know we have to win the games that are left. Today we got a good performance and an important three points.

Why did team look more dangerous today: “We always went into the game believing we would play in a good way and create a lot of chances. Today we did that and enjoyed it.”

Declan Rice made public statement that title race isn’t over: “We never stopped believing and we’re not going to do it. That’s how it is and we’ll keep going.”

Terrific week for the club: “It’s been good of course. We got some good results and it’s on a good path but we have to stay there and keep going like that.”