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Mikel Arteta reaction: What did Arsenal manager say after shock home defeat to Bournemouth?

  
Published April 11, 2026 09:24 AM

Arsenal suffered a shock home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday and Mikel Arteta’s reaction was telling as his side lacked energy throughout.

MORERecap, video highlights, reaction

This was a deserved defeat as Bournemouth looked dangerous and sharper for the majority of the 90 minutes, while Arsenal looked nervous and the pressure got to them.

Below is the latest Mikel Arteta reaction from the Emirates Stadium, as the Arsenal manager looked incredibly frustrated.

Mikel Arteta reaction

“Extremely disappointing, obviously,” Arteta told TNT Sports in the UK. “It’s a big punch on the face and it is about how we react now.”

“Credit to them [Bournemouth] for what they have done. It’s a team that hasn’t lost that for 11 games it’s for a reason because they do a lot of things right and when when we had this situation in the first half a lot of opportunities when we break the press we regained the ball to have open spaces we were far from efficient. The first chance I think the first opportunity they have to attack the box is a deflection we have a really bad defending action and it causes the goal. That’s obviously emotionally something that we have to deal with. We try to recover from there, try to push them, score the goal from the penalty. In the second half you expect a different game but yeah we did a lot of strange things today, I would say.”