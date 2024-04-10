Newcastle vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Newcastle aim for firmer ground in the race for a top six spot when they welcome a Tottenham Hotspur side seeking to strengthen their hold on fourth place on Saturday at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and stream online via NBC.com ).

Both teams have taken seven of their last nine points, but Newcastle limps into this game without many regulars while Spurs are as healthy as they’ve been in some time.

Spurs have struggled away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium of late, a 1W-3D-2L record since the Festive Fixtures began in December. Overall, they are a .500 side as the visitors.

Newcastle are a very good home side, 10-3-3 in the Northeast this season; Their last Premier League loss at St. James’ Park came to Manchester City on January 13.

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Newcastle United focus, team news

Harvey Barnes has been strong when healthy and sent onto the pitch, while Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have carried much attacking weight while the midfield and backs deal with so many injuries.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (lower back), Tino Livramento (ankle), Miguel Almiron (knee), Kieran Trippier (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (achilles), Joe Willock (achilles)

Tottenham Hotspur focus, team news

Spurs should like their chances against Newcastle’s ramshackle back line, which is absent four regulars and sandwiched between a backup veteran keeper and a depleted midfield. Look for Heung-min Son and Co. to have plenty of good chances.

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee)