Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest begin the Nuno Espirito Santo era with a visit from Bournemouth to the City Ground on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

Forest cut ties with Steve Cooper this week, hiring ex-Wolves boss Espirito Santo to get the club away from the bottom three and closer to the top-half of the table.

The Tricky Trees sit 17th on the Premier League table, five points clear of the bottom three and eight off 10th-place Chelsea.

Bournemouth has played very good football of late under Andoni Iraola, and the Cherries are unbeaten in five-straight PL matches since a 6-1 loss at Man City started their November on a muddled note.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, stream link, TV channel

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Forest (+180) vs Bournemouth (+145) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (calf)

Focus on Bournemouth, team news

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Hamed Traore (illness), Maximillian Aarons (hamstring), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Darren Randolph (illness)