Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest begin the Nuno Espirito Santo era with a visit from Bournemouth to the City Ground on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Forest cut ties with Steve Cooper this week, hiring ex-Wolves boss Espirito Santo to get the club away from the bottom three and closer to the top-half of the table.
WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs BOURNEMOUTH STREAM LIVE
The Tricky Trees sit 17th on the Premier League table, five points clear of the bottom three and eight off 10th-place Chelsea.
Bournemouth has played very good football of late under Andoni Iraola, and the Cherries are unbeaten in five-straight PL matches since a 6-1 loss at Man City started their November on a muddled note.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, stream link, TV channel
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
Odds: Forest (+180) vs Bournemouth (+145) | Draw (+240)
TV Channel/Stream: Watch online via Peacock Premium
Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (calf)
Focus on Bournemouth, team news
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Hamed Traore (illness), Maximillian Aarons (hamstring), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Darren Randolph (illness)