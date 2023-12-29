Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest host Manchester United at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams go into this one following much-needed victories.

On Boxing Day Nuno Espirito Santo got his first win as the new Forest boss in a surprising victory away at Newcastle United. Chris Wood scored a brilliant hat trick as Forest tore Newcastle apart on the counter and this will be the gameplan for Forest against Manchester United too. Forest are still in the relegation scrap but that victory at Newcastle showcased their talent as Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White were excellent in transition. However, Nottingham Forest do have a terrible record against Manchester United and have lost 11 in a row in all competitions against the Red Devils which includes a run of four-straight home defeats where they’ve been outscored 17-1.

Manchester United surged back for one of their famous comeback wins at home against Aston Villa on Boxing Day as Erik ten Hag’s side were 2-0 down at half time but a few tactical tweaks led them to a dramatic 3-2 victory. Rasmus Hojlund finally got his first Premier League goal with the winner and Alejandro Garnacho is standing tall after a sustained run of games in the team. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group almost completing their takeover of the football operations at the club, there is an air of optimism around Manchester United.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (December 30)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBC.com and Peacock Premium

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

Nuno appears to have found the right system and personnel for Forest to flourish in attack with Elanga, Gibbs-White and Wood rampant on the counter against Newcastle. Forest have the players to keep themselves in the Premier League but it’s all about cutting out silly defensive mistakes and playing to their strengths on the counter.

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Ibrahim Sangare (suspension), Felipe (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf)

Focus on Manchester United, team news

United are at their best when they’re desperate and take risks and we saw that in the second half against Villa last time out. That enthralling win provided hope that United can still finish in the top four despite all of their struggles this season. Erik ten Hag still has plenty of injury issues to deal with but they’re starting to subside a little. It will be intriguing to see if Hojlund’s first Premier League will now open the floodgates for him.

OUT: Casemiro (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary - club), Harry Maguire (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke Shaw (muscle tightness), Sofyan Amrabat (muscle), Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Mason Mount (calf), Amad Diallo (knee), Anthony Martial (illness)