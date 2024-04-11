 Skip navigation
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 11, 2024 05:41 AM

Nottingham Forest host Wolves in a big Midlands derby as both teams have reached crunch time when it comes to their respective targets for this season.

WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs WOLVES LIVE

Forest are only out of the bottom three on goal difference as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side lost 3-1 at Tottenham last weekend. Forest have been good at home, with five of their seven wins this season coming at the City Ground, and will feed off of their supporters to get at Wolves early on. With Taiwo Awoniyi out injured Chris Wood has been their main man up top in recent weeks, while Elanga, Hudson-Odoi and Gibbs-White have stepped up and Forest are looking very dangerous in attack. With three games to come against relegation rivals in their last five games of the season after this one, a win against Wolves would take some of the pressure off Forest as they scrap to stay in the Premier League.

Wolves were supposed to be involved in the relegation scrap but instead find themselves in a battle for European qualification as they’ve overachieved massively. Gary O’Neil and everyone at Wolves are still smouldering after they had a late goal controversially ruled out in their 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham last weekend. Wolves have had a number of decisions go against them this season but they’re still just seven points off sixth place with seven games to go and that is a remarkable achievement given their financial situation and the size of their squad.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (April 13)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Wood will lead the line and Forest are very dangerous on the counter with Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi and Elanga in full flow and ready to feed off of direct balls forward. Forest have to keep improving defensively because they can score a lot of goals. If they can keep it tight at the back they will stay up.

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed), Nuno Tavares (thigh), Willy Boly (muscle)

Wolves focus, team news

Attacking injuries have impacted Wolves in recent weeks as they’ve scored just four goals in their last five games. O’Neil’s plan is to win the ball back in central areas and spring counters and there could be a good chance of exposing Forest’s defense as their home fans urge them to take more risks.

OUT: Pedro Neto (hamstring), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Hee-chan Hwang (hamstring), Rayan Ait-Nouri (calf)